Can Munna be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Niantic are known for keeping shiny Pokemon locked in Pokemon GO until they decide to release it with a special event. When it comes to Munna, this Pokemon has been the focus of several events in the past and has even more to come. The most recent GO Fest Finale and the upcoming Spotlight Hour are just two examples.

Due to its abundance of focused in-game events, the shiny version of Munna is already available in Pokemon GO. Trainers just have to be lucky enough to encounter the form.

Munna can be shiny in Pokemon GO

With any encounter, Munna has a chance to be shiny. For those who aren't aware, shiny Pokemon are extremely rare versions of basic Pokemon with an often completely different color scheme.

Some shiny Pokemon don't shift from their main color palette too much, but others are rather drastic. This is the case for Munna as its shiny form employs different colors than its normal appearance.

Munna is typically pink with purple flower markings spread across its body. The shiny version sees the pink turn into a golden yellow and the flower markings turn into a bright green.

All Pokemon are shown in their original colors until they are trapped in Pokemon GO. An encounter where trainers can attempt to capture it will see sparkles emit from the creature as it reveals a shiny variation.

The game's official Twitter account often shares schedules and lists of Pokemon that will receive a special event or boosted spawn rate. This can also commonly be seen on the game's official blog.

Trainers will notice a couple of sparkle icons placed next to the Pokemon on the schedule. This will indicate if its shiny form is available to encounter. Munna will most certainly have those sparkles every time due to its prior shiny release.

When did shiny Munna release?

A promotional image for the Pokemon GO Fest Finale 2022 (Image via Niantic)

Munna first appeared in Pokemon GO on February 14, 2022 during the game's Valentine's Day event. The shiny version was not available right off the bat, but rather well over a year later.

The recent GO Fest 2022 Finale on August 27, 2022 was the first time shiny Munna could be encountered in any aspect, whether through a Raid, hatching in an Egg, or being seen in the wild.

Now, any time players encounter it, it could be in shiny form. This is especially true for any future events that focus on Munna, such as the first September Spotlight Hour on Tuesday, September 6, 2022.

These events don't necessarily increase the odds of a shiny one appearing during a catch encounter, but they boost the spawn rate of Munna. More spawns means more opportunities to encounter it and find a shiny.

The process of catching it remains the same where players can use a variety of Poke Balls in their inventory and even send out a Razz Berry to increase the catch rate. This should be done every time as nothing hurts a Pokemon GO trainer more than a shiny getting away.

