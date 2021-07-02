How to take a snapshot in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO introduced its GO Snapshot function in February of 2019, and it has remained a popular means of expression within the game ever since.

For new players or those who are just returning to the game, though, it can be slightly confusing as to how players can take snapshots or what all features are available within Pokemon GO's snapshot function. While taking pictures is the main goal, it's not all that awaits players. Niantic is also constantly tossing in surprises during Pokemon GO's events to help incentivize snapshots for players who may not pay much mind to them.

Pokemon GO: Taking a snapshot and the function's capabilities

Image via Niantic

When it comes to snapshots in Pokemon GO, there are a few ways to go about them. There are a number of methods that will open the game's camera mode and allow players to take snaps of their Pokemon:

On the Pokemon screen, tapping a Pokemon will open up a page that details their moves, CP, and stats. In the top right of that screen, there will be a camera icon right under the favorite icon.

Pokemon GO players may also go into their bag screen and scroll through their items to find their camera. Each player in Pokemon GO will have a camera in their bag no matter the circumstances as it is a permanent item. By selecting the camera, players will then be given the choice of which Pokemon to take a picture of from their roster.

Once players are within the game's camera mode, there are a few things to consider depending on whether the player is using AR+ or not:

If players aren't using AR+, their Pokemon will be placed on-screen in the environment regardless of surfaces. This will occur for players who have disabled AR+ or whose phones don't have the necessary hardware such as a gyroscope.

For those that are using AR+, pan the camera over a flat and wide surface as the game requests. Great picks for this include floors and larger tables. Sparkling and footsteps will appear once AR+ has appropriately calibrated, and players can then place their Pokemon on any location where the footsteps are present.

When the Pokemon is finally out and ready to be snapped, players can take a few more measures to get their angle just right:

Tapping the Pokemon will make it strike a pose, this changes depending on the Pokemon in question.

Rub the Pokemon and they will turn towards the player's current position.

Press the bottom left button to return the Pokemon to its Pokeball so that it can be placed elsewhere.

Once everything seems right, press the camera button in the bottom center portion of the screen. A snapshot will save itself to the player's phone. For some, they may even be awarded a photobomb by Smeargle or even an event Pokemon. Additionally, for those that enjoy photography in groups, players can bring their buddy Pokemon together for a snapshot using Pokemon GO's shared AR experience feature.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod