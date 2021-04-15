Yet another new aquatic Pokemon is being added to Pokemon GO's lineup, as Binacle and Barbaracle prepare to ship out during Niantic's upcoming Sustainability Week.

Catching this new barnacle pal shouldn't be too terribly different from the recent Clauncher and Skrelp. However, in case players skipped out on hunting those two Pokemon down, here are a few tips and tricks to help them get a Binacle of their very own!

Technically, Barbaracle has yet to be confirmed, but the chances of Binacle appearing without its handy evolution are highly unlikely.

How to catch Binacle in Pokemon GO

It is not known if Binacle will show itself in the wild (Image via Game Freak)

As of this point in time, it's unknown whether or not Binacle will be able to appear in the wild. If it does, it will likely show up in aquatic areas like rivers, lakes, and ponds.

However, in the off-chance that Binacle will be completely event-dependant, players will need to work hard and fast to complete Sustainability Week's objectives to get as many Binacles as required.

It's rumored that it will take around 50 candies to evolve Binacle into Barbaracle (should it be added as well), so players will want to aim for having at least that many candies before the week's end.

The barnacle Pokemon will show up in raids starting on Sustainability Week's start, which is April 20th at 10:00 AM local time. While not confirmed, it's likely that 3-star raids will be where Binacle will be camping out. These raids aren't too terribly difficult, but it might still be a good idea for players to squad up with a few friends to guarantee a take-down.

Advertisement

It's been confirmed that Binacle will be able to be lured out and encountered via Sustainability Week's Field Research Tasks. Even if some players may not participate in or complete raids, there is still a Binacle or two available to be caught.

As for actually catching it once the opportunity arrives, all the usual methods will work perfectly fine. Players can toss out a Razz Berry, use whatever ball feels appropriate (an Ultra Ball for the best chance, of course), and aim a curveball at the ring's center to secure a catch on this barnacle Pokemon.