With the Spring into Spring event in Pokemon GO approaching its end, players are looking to the next event that has been announced - Rivals Week.

During Rivals Week, a number of exciting occurrences will be happening. Therian-form Landorous, a possible 2x Stardust Catch bonus, and raised encounter rates for several Pokemon are all confirmed, as well as the introduction of a few new Pokemon from Generation VI.

How to catch Clauncher in Pokemon GO

Clauncher (Image via The Pokemon Company)

After a small break between events, Rivals week will begin on April 13th at 10:00 AM local time and continue until April 18th at 8:00 PM. During this time, two new Pokemon families will be added to the game; Dragalge and Clawitzer.

Clawitzer and its pre-evolution, Clauncher, are pure Water-types that pack some good damage, a decent max CP, and some pretty decent type coverage in terms of moves. While not the best Pokemon in the game, Clawitzer still promises to be a fun addition to any lineup.

It's expected that Clawitzer will appear in raids at some point and possibly be able to be forced to appear from research tasks during Rivals Week, though what exactly the field research tasks will be have not yet been confirmed. But to pick up Claunchers for candy and Pokedex completion, players will need to catch them in the wild or spawn them by completing research tasks during Rival's Week.

As a Water-type that is found in oceans in the main franchise, Clauncher is likely to be found near cooler aquatic areas such as rivers, lakes, and certain beaches. Any PokeStop near such areas will be a huge boon if the player has a lure to set.

As for actually catching the fierce shrimp once it's been tracked down or attracted, all the usual tricks will serve the player just fine. Razz Berries, as high-value of a ball as the player is willing to use, and expert ball-throwing technique, will assuredly net players ample chance to secure one of the selfish shellfish for themselves.