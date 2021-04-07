Slated to be released in the upcoming Rivals Week event, the Pokemon, Skrelp, will be available in Pokemon GO, but how does one catch it?

Rivals Week will be featuring Pokemon that are known to have rivalries with each other. Some of these rivalries involve Pokemon that are exclusive to specific versions, as is the case with Skrelp. This Pokemon could only be caught in Pokemon Y, while Clauncher could only be found in Pokemon X. This is how trainers can catch Skrelp.

How to catch Skrelp in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

The best place to find Skrelp is going to be in the sea area under normal weather conditions. Otherwise, there should be PokeStops that are also abundant with wild Skrelp. Traveling to a PokeStop and doing a couple laps should easily cause a Skrelp to appear.

Rivals Week is scheduled to last from Tuesday, April 13th at 10 AM till Saturday, April 18th at 8 PM local time. Not only will it feature Skrelp and Clauncher, but other Pokemon with rivalries will appear more in the wild. Hitmonlee and Hitmonchan are included as both Tyrogue evolutions, Zangoose and Seviper are in due to being Generation III version exclusives, and Makuhita and Meditite are in the event for being premier Fighting-type Pokemon in Generation III.

Skrelp and Clauncher will be the latest Generation VI Pokemon to be released in Pokemon GO. Fans have already seen a few released this month, like Buneary and Bunnelby. There is even a rumor that Xerneas is coming in May.

Skrelp evolves into Dragalge, a very powerful Pokemon in both the main series and Pokemon GO. In Pokemon X and Y, Dragalge could have the hidden ability Adaptability. This move increases the power of moves with the same type that the Pokemon has times two. This would give Dragalge the capability to use some of the strongest Draco Meteors and Sludge Waves in the game.

Dragalge promises to be very useful in Pokemon GO as well. With 207 Defense, it’s going to be hard to eliminate. It can also combo Dragon Tail into Outrage for 12.59 DPS. Dragalge is unique, as it’s a Dragon type that doesn’t have to worry about Fairy-types, since it’s also Poison. The only big threats to Dragalge are Ground-types, Ice-types, Psychic-types and opposing Dragon-types.