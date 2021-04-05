Due to some recent developments in Pokemon Go, there is a strong indication that Xerneas is coming to the game soon.

Up until now, only some Generation VI Pokemon have been released. Very few of the Legendaries, including Yveltal, Volcanion and Diancie, haven’t made their appearance yet. Due to recent artwork, though, there is a strong chance that Xerneas is on its way.

Is Xerneas coming to Pokemon GO in May 2021?

For players who have been on Pokemon GO recently, they may have noticed some new artwork on the loading screen. This image features some Pokemon by a waterfall. If they direct their attention to the top of the waterfall, though, they will notice Xerneas standing atop the area. This is likely an indicator that Niantic is finally putting the Fairy-type Pokemon into the game.

Considering the Season of Legends schedule, there is more evidence to hint at the arrival of Xerneas. The Season of Legends takes place throughout the spring, starting on 1 March and ending on 1 June. The confirmed Pokemon that were going to be released were the Genie Trio from Pokemon Black and White. So far, all Incarnate Forms have been released, and only the Therian form of Landorus remains to be seen.

This leaves about half of April and all of the month of May to feature some new legendary Pokemon. The only Generation V legendary that hasn’t been released is Meleotta. This means that, going into the month of May, the next legendaries to be released are those from Generation VI.

Xerneas is the premier legendary in Pokemon X and Y. It is known as the Life Pokemon, and has a beautiful deer-like semblance. Of course, all legendaries are powerful, but Xerneas is in a class above the rest. It gets access to Geomancy, a move that in two turns will raise Xerneas’ Special Attack, Special Defense, and Speed by 2 stages. This Pokemon is almost unstoppable after a Geomancy boost. The Pokemon GO variant is likely to be just as powerful.

Additionally, Xerneas isn’t the only Pokemon hinted at in the loading screen artwork. Some very observant people online noticed that, in the left of the picture beneath the waterfall, the silhouette of Sylveon can be seen.