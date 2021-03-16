The best moveset for Landorus in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has been centered around Landorus and the other Forces of Nature lately, and many players have likely caught the Legendary Landorus for themselves. But that's only the first step to having a truly effective battle Pokemon.

With the right moveset, Landorus can be an effective pick just like any other Legendary in Pokemon GO. So far, only the Incarnate Forme of Landorus is in the game, so the moveset will be based on that version. However, the Therian Forme of Landorus is set to debut in raids within the next couple of weeks. They will both likely have the same, if not similar, movesets to experiment with.

Considering that the Ultra League has also been rotated into Pokemon GO, Landorus can be used in PvP battles. In that case, using the right moveset will be as important as ever in order to secure a victory in the game mode.

The best attacks to equip for the Landorus moveset in Pokemon GO

Landorus is a dual-type Ground and Flying Pokemon, which is a fairly unique dual-type in Pokemon. With that said, the best moves to use on the Legendary are based on Ground and Rock-type moves.

In general, there are movesets that fit the best with defense and offense in Pokemon GO. Offense is typically the best default option, especially for PvP battles, and defense serves a purpose as a gym defense when players battle against the AI version.

For offense, Landorus should use Rock Throw as a fast attack and Earth Power as a Charged Attack. This combination offers the highest DPS for players to utilize when battling with the Pokemon. Another Charged Attack that players can consider is Focus Blast, which is a Fighting-type move. It can hypothetically offer a bit more damage, but it takes far more energy per second to use.

A defensive Landorus will use the same moveset as the offensive version, which can be a common occurrence in Pokemon GO. Again, Rock Throw and Earth Power should be used together. There is also always the option to learn a second Charged Attack, and in that case, Focus Blast or Outrage can be equipped.

The difficult part of that is always getting the right amount of Landorus candy to get the second attack upgrade. In total, it would take 100 Candy and 100,000 stardust to pull off. Using Rare Candy is also an option for players that have some to spare.