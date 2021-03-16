How to get Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO will be introducing Therian Forme Thundurus for the first time this week as the Charge Up! event makes a debut. Therian Forme Thundurus will lead the charge for Electric-type Pokemon taking over Pokemon GO.

As the first of the three Forces of Nature to debut a second form, players should act quickly to get Therian Forme Thundurus. It will be available for a week starting on March 16, and then a new Therian Forme will rotate into Pokemon GO.

There's no telling when the Therian Forme Thundurus will make a return to Pokemon GO after the event.

Therian Forme Thundurus is the poster boy for Charge Up! event in Pokemon GO, which is a week-long chance to catch as many Electric-type Pokemon as possible.

Other events have debuted in the past, such as Bug Out, where Bug-type Pokemon took over the game for a week and players could complete theme-based challenges.

Therian Forme Thundurus is one of the Electric-type Pokemon in the Charge Up! event, but players won't simply find it in the wild.

Just like most other Legendary Pokemon in the game, players will need to complete a Thundurus raid in order to have an encounter with the Legendary Pokemon.

Completing a raid and encountering Therian Forme Thundurus in Pokemon GO

During the week of the Charge Up! Pokemon GO event, Therian Forme Thundurus will appear in five-star raids, which is the normal level for any Legendary Pokemon. In most cases, it's safe to have at least five players in total for defeating a five-star Legendary raid. With the right levels and counters, it can be done with less, but five or more players is optimal.

Thundurus is a dual-type Electric and Flying Pokemon, so knowing the right counters can speed up the process of the raid and guarantee an encounter. Ice and Rock-type Pokemon are going to be direct counters. Picks such as Rampardos, Mamoswine, or Rhyperior are great options. However, players must always remember that fast and charged moves are the most important type.

With an Ice and Rock-type team put together with a squad of Pokemon GO players, Therian Forme Thundurus will surely fall. Once the raid is completed, players can use Premier Balls to catch the Legendary. How many are given will depend on friends in the raid and the performance.

A catch isn't guaranteed, but using Nanab Berries and getting great throws will increase the chance.