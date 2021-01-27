Can Sylveon be caught in Pokemon GO?

Sylveon is one of the Eevee evolutions in Pokemon, most of which can be obtained in Pokemon GO. But is it available in the mobile edition just yet?

With the addition of the Generation VI Kalos region Pokemon to Pokemon GO, many players have been excited to obtain a Sylveon. It's the last Eeveelution to become available, and its emergence would allow players to complete their collections.

Unfortunately, the Sylveon evolution isn't available yet in Pokemon GO. Even though the Kalos region has technically been added to the game, it's only a select handful of Generation VI.

More of Generation VI will likely be added to Pokemon GO as 2021 goes on, but until then, players will need to wait to get their hands on a Sylveon.

Sylveon and other Eeveelutions in Pokemon GO

Many Pokemon fans like Sylveon because of the bright design of the Eeveelution, and it's the last one that was added to any generation.

Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokemon that looks similar to the other Eeveelutions in shape, but it is very different in aesthetic.

It has a very bright white, pink, and blue color scheme with a couple of bows scattered around its head. The main separation aspect of Sylveon are its feelers that allow it to read the feelings of their trainers when wrapped around their arms.

To evolve an Eevee into a Sylveon in the Pokemon games, the Eevee needs to know a Fairy-type move, and it needs to have at least two levels of affection.

The latter can be swapped out for high friendship with the trainer in Generation VII. In Pokemon GO, an Eevee may need high friendship to evolve in a Sylveon as well. Like always, though, players will get a shot at evolving at least one from changing the name of the Eevee.

The original Eeveelutions are Jolteon, Vaporeon, and Flareon. Those three represented the Fire, Water, and Electric types found in Generation I to start.

In Generation II, another couple of Eeveelutions were added to Pokemon, Espeon and Umbreon. Those two represented the Psychic and Dark-type evolutions of Eevee.

In Generation IV, players could get their hands on two more Eeveelutions, Leafeon and Glaceon. Those two represent the Grass and the Ice-type evolutions.

Of course, Sylveon was Generation VI and the last new one seen. Hopefully, it will be added to Generation VI in Pokemon GO sooner rather than later.