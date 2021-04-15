Trubbish, the Trash Bag Pokemon, is making its way into Pokemon GO along with its shiny form.

Trubbish made its first appearance in Generation V in the Unova region. It evolves into Garbodor which is literally a pile of garbage. It received a Dynamax form in Generation VIII that was a sight to behold. Many fans are still fond of the Pokemon, though. Here is how to obtain it in Pokemon GO.

How to catch shiny Trubbish in Pokemon GO

Image via The Pokemon Company

From 20 April at 10 AM local time to 25 April 8 PM local time, a group of Pokemon, including Trubbish, will be appearing more frequently in the wild. Niantic has confirmed that shiny Trubbish could potentially be caught in this time frame as well, so anyone who stocks up on Pokeballs can look for enough encounters to find Shiny Trubbish.

The inclusion of Trubbish is part of Sustainability Week, an initiative that Niantic is using Pokemon GO to help promote. Niantic wants this event to make people more aware of the state of the environment and encourage them to help out.

Therefore, the Pokemon that will be appearing in Sustainability Week all relate to refuse in some way. Trubbish is, of course, based on trash, Grimer is based on sludge, Ferroseed is a barb and Drilburr can turn over soil. That week will also be the premier debut of Binacle, the Two-Handed Pokemon that eats seaweed that approaches the shoreline.

Binacle will be the next Generation VI Pokemon to be introduced. Niantic has been focusing on these Pokemon, having recently released Skrelp, Clauncher, and there are rumors that Sylveon and even the legendary Xerneas might be coming soon.

Trubbish is also going to appear as a Raid boss for that week. Other Pokemon that will appear in raids for this event are Alolan-Exeggutor, Binacle and Vileplume.

Anyone who is able to catch a shiny Trubbish will likely just be keeping it around as a nice thing to show friends. Garbodor won’t do much work in PvP or Raid battles, as it only has 181 Attack and gets outclassed by many other Poison-type Pokemon.