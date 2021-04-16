Top 5 most underwhelming Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO

Not every Pokemon can be the best. Even amongst legendary Pokemon, some are simply not as good as the rest.

A word of caution: this list doesn't mean any of these Pokemon are, or that they should not be used. Quite simply, these are legendary Pokemon that have less of an impact on a battle than the majority of other legendaries. Not bad, just underwhelming.

And yes, mythical Pokemon are included since they are still legendaries, just like ice cream is still dairy and squares are still rectangles.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five most underwhelming Legendary Pokemon in Pokemon GO

#5 - Virizion

Virizion (Image via Niantic)

Virizion is a very strange pick. It has so much potential, with good defense, fairly decent attack, and some choice moves to pick from. But It's weak to so many different and common types that it ends up taking far too much damage too quickly.

But under the right circumstances, Virizion can really clean up, so this is a Pokemon that may still be worth investing resources in.

Advertisement

#4 - Terrakion

Terrakion (Image via Niantic)

This next Fighting-type deer Pokemon is not nearly as strange a pick as the first.

For starters, it somehow manages to be weak to one whole type more than Virizion, and the latter is part-Grass-type, which is one of the weakest types defensively in the franchise. Add in a sub-200 defense stat, and Terrakion will be lucky to last long enough to use its Charge Move against intelligent opponents.

It at least resists a decent amount of types, though, and its attack stat is certainly nothing to sneeze at. Terrakion manages to pull its weight under the right conditions, so it's still fairly usable.

#3 - Azelf

Advertisement

Azelf (Image via Niantic)

None of the three legendary lake Pokemon particularly stand out, but Azelf is the one that stands out the least.

It has some solid STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) moves, for sure, but its potential type coverage is severely lacking. And its defensive stats are low enough that it goes down far too quickly (especially with how weak the Psychic-typing is defensively).

Azelf ends up just being an inferior version of Mewtwo in every fashion, being an overall let-down despite the already low expectations. That said, it's still generally useful enough thanks to its legendary-level stats.

#2 - Regice

Regice (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Regice has so much potential that it ends up just being all the more disappointing when it fails. It's not necessarily worse to use than Azelf, Virizion, or Terrakion, but it's just such an underwhelming turn of events.

Advertisement

Regice has one of the highest defensive stats in the entirety of Pokemon GO, but that doesn't matter all too much. After all, it only resists Ice-type attacks and is weak to four different types. On top of that, its stamina is weak, and its attack is merely alright.

Regice ends up melting quickly despite its phenomenal defense simply due to bad typing and can do little about it.

#1 - Deoxys (Normal and Attack Forms)

Deoxys (Normal) (Image via Niantic)

Now, this is a painful choice. But ultimately, these two forms of Deoxys are the Pokemon with the highest potential that end up being a total let-down the vast majority of the time.

These two possess simply absurd attack stats, Deoxys (Normal) already beats Mewtwo out in sheer power, and then Deoxys (Attack) completely shatters that record. But the cost for such power is far too great.

Deoxys (Normal) has a meager 115 defense and similarly low stamina, while Deoxys (Attack) has only 46 defense. Sure, the latter will absolutely obliterate anything in its path. But at the same time, it could probably be beaten by a decently-leveled Murkrow. It's honestly kind of pathetic.

Deoxys is nigh unusable in its Normal and Attack forms simply because it faints to even the gentlest of breezes. It's such a shame.