Best moveset for Jolteon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

By giving Eevee a Thunderstone, trainers will end up with one of the fastest Pokemon in Legends: Arceus.

Undoubtedly, trainers will be after all the Eeveelutions in this game, especially if they want that Pokedex filled. Because of its high speed and powerful Electric-type attacks, Joleton may not be a bad option for trainers to have on their main teams.

Jolteon has lost a few tools that make it really good (namely Hidden Power), but it can still sweep teams now and then.

Which moves should this Electric-type Pokemon use

Jolteon is frail and, therefore, isn’t the greatest "Calm Mind" user. With the move pool limitations in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, though, Jolteon doesn’t have many more options. Its "Physical Attack" is pitiful (65), so even running something like "Double Edge" on it would be pointless.

Calm Mind

Thunderbolt

Shadow Ball

Hyper Beam

Unfortunately, Jolteon has no bulk or reliable recovery (except for Potions). This means that it won’t be able to click Calm Mind too much without taking huge damage. This move is still valuable, though. It’s more of something Jolteon will want to click once and then sweep from there.

Jolteon is one of many evolutions for Eevee (Image via Game Freak)

Thunderbolt is option number 1 for most Electric-types, and the same goes for Jolteon. Hopefully, after a Calm Mind, most Pokemon will drop to one or two Thunderbolts. Thunder is not available in this game for Jolteon, so "Thunderbolt" is its most potent damage source.

"Shadow Ball" is Jolteon’s best coverage option. It won’t have to rely on it too much, but it comes in handy when facing down a Bronzong, Dusknoir, or other bulky Pokemon that could comfortably take a couple of Thunderbolts.

Hyper Beam is only on this moveset for one specific situation. Ground-types are immune to Electric and therefore are a massive pain in the neck for Jolteon.

If it gets a Calm Mind boost, though, it could potentially take out a Hippowdon or Rhyperior before they pick up a KO. Jolteon will more likely get KOed by the next opponent in a trainer battle, but sometimes the kamikaze attack is worth it.

