Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile

With the introduction of the Paldea region, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer the latest generation of Pocket Monsters in Game Freak's acclaimed series. Both titles have many new creatures to uncover during exploration. Yet, players might find themselves wanting their old partners back.

While that sentiment is understandable, not every Pokemon from previous generations has made it over. However, fans of the Sandile line can rest easy as it is in both titles. Here's how to get all three land crocodiles.

Here's what players you to do to get Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Sandile

Debuting in the Unova region, Sandile and its evolutions are Ground/Dark-type Pokemon. As such, they can more commonly be found in arid climates. Sandile can be easily encountered in Scarlet and Violet's Asado Desert. They can be seen swimming through the sand, with just their eyes above the ground for visibility.

Sandile overview:

Type: Ground/Dark

Ability: Intimidate - Reduces the foe's Attack stat by one)

Ability: Moxie - Defeating a foe increases user's Attack stat by one

Ability: Anger Point (Hidden) - Increases the user's Attack sharply when a critical hit is suffered

Stats:

HP: 50

Attack: 72

Defense: 35

Special Attack: 35

Special Defense: 35

Speed: 65

Total: 292

While the creature has good Attack and Speed, it is offset by a pretty poor Defense, Sp. Defense and Sp. Attack. Thankfully, the Pocket Monster gets better with evolutions. Sandile turns into Krokorok at level 29.

Krokorok

Krokorok can be found in the Asado Desert region and is an obvious improvement compared to its previous form.

Krokorok overview:

Type: Ground/Dark

Ability: Intimidate - Reduces the foe's Attack stat by one

Ability Moxie - Defeating a foe increases user's Attack stat by one

Ability Anger Point (Hidden) - Increases user's Attack sharply when a critical hit is taken

Stats:

HP: 60

Attack: 82

Defense: 45

Special Attack: 45

Special Defense: 45

Speed: 74

Total: 351

With a generous boost over Sandile, Krokorok is a good upgrade. Things get even better with the final evolution.

Krookodile

Krookodile cannot be found in the open world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This means the only organic way for you to obtain one is by evolving a Krokorok. It evolves into Krookodile at level 40.

Krookodile overview:

Type: Ground/Dark

Ability: Intimidate - Reduces the foe's Attack stat by one

Ability Moxie - Defeating a foe increases user's Attack stat by one

Anger Point (Hidden) - Increases user's Attack sharply when hit by a critical hit

Stats:

HP: 95

Attack: 117

Defense: 80

Special Attack: 65

Special Defense: 70

Speed: 92

Total: 519

With a base stat total of a whopping 519, Krookodile is a force to be reckoned with.

Being Ground/Dark gives the Sandile line immunity to Electric and Psychic types. However, they are 2x weak to the following types: Water, Fighting, Grass, Bug, Fairy, and Ice.

