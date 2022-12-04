Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile

With the introduction of the Paldea region, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet offer the latest generation of Pocket Monsters in Game Freak's acclaimed series. Both titles have many new creatures to uncover during exploration. Yet, players might find themselves wanting their old partners back.
While that sentiment is understandable, not every Pokemon from previous generations has made it over. However, fans of the Sandile line can rest easy as it is in both titles. Here's how to get all three land crocodiles.
Here's what players you to do to get Sandile, Krokorok, and Krookodile in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Sandile
Debuting in the Unova region, Sandile and its evolutions are Ground/Dark-type Pokemon. As such, they can more commonly be found in arid climates. Sandile can be easily encountered in Scarlet and Violet's Asado Desert. They can be seen swimming through the sand, with just their eyes above the ground for visibility.
Sandile overview:
- Type: Ground/Dark
- Ability: Intimidate - Reduces the foe's Attack stat by one)
- Ability: Moxie - Defeating a foe increases user's Attack stat by one
- Ability: Anger Point (Hidden) - Increases the user's Attack sharply when a critical hit is suffered
Stats:
- HP: 50
- Attack: 72
- Defense: 35
- Special Attack: 35
- Special Defense: 35
- Speed: 65
- Total: 292
While the creature has good Attack and Speed, it is offset by a pretty poor Defense, Sp. Defense and Sp. Attack. Thankfully, the Pocket Monster gets better with evolutions. Sandile turns into Krokorok at level 29.
Krokorok
Krokorok can be found in the Asado Desert region and is an obvious improvement compared to its previous form.
Krokorok overview:
- Type: Ground/Dark
- Ability: Intimidate - Reduces the foe's Attack stat by one
- Ability Moxie - Defeating a foe increases user's Attack stat by one
- Ability Anger Point (Hidden) - Increases user's Attack sharply when a critical hit is taken
Stats:
- HP: 60
- Attack: 82
- Defense: 45
- Special Attack: 45
- Special Defense: 45
- Speed: 74
- Total: 351
With a generous boost over Sandile, Krokorok is a good upgrade. Things get even better with the final evolution.
Krookodile
Krookodile cannot be found in the open world of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This means the only organic way for you to obtain one is by evolving a Krokorok. It evolves into Krookodile at level 40.
Krookodile overview:
- Type: Ground/Dark
- Ability: Intimidate - Reduces the foe's Attack stat by one
- Ability Moxie - Defeating a foe increases user's Attack stat by one
- Anger Point (Hidden) - Increases user's Attack sharply when hit by a critical hit
Stats:
- HP: 95
- Attack: 117
- Defense: 80
- Special Attack: 65
- Special Defense: 70
- Speed: 92
- Total: 519
With a base stat total of a whopping 519, Krookodile is a force to be reckoned with.
Being Ground/Dark gives the Sandile line immunity to Electric and Psychic types. However, they are 2x weak to the following types: Water, Fighting, Grass, Bug, Fairy, and Ice.
What platforms are Pokemon Scarlet and Violet available on?
Scarlet and Violet were released on November 18, 2022. Each version has a few minor differences involving the professor, the academy, its uniform, and other presentation elements. But bigger changes between them include version-exclusive Pokemon as well as Paradox creatures.
Otherwise, the core fundamental gameplay and narrative are the same in both versions. Players have to embark on an adventurous journey to become the regional Pokemon champion.
As is series tradition, games in the franchise have always been exclusive to Nintendo consoles. Scarlet and Violet are no exceptions, as they are only available on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.