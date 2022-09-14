5 strongest Psychic-type in Pokemon GO

Considered one of the most powerful types in the Pokemon GO meta, the Psychic-type has the highest number of legendary Pokemon on the platform.

Often considered intelligent and conscious, this type of Pokemon is mainly related to scientific experiments or legendary myths. Their psychokinetic powers help these fighters go against gravity, communicate with humans, and take control over other Pokemon.

Despite standing at the apex of power, not all Psychic-type Pokemon have equal power levels. As Pokemon GO developers update the game, different dynamics emerge. With fresh movesets for new advanced-type Pokemon, Pokemon GO gets bigger and better every year.

Although there are updates every now and then, not much of its influence is seen in the Psychic-type’s power structure. They still stand strong in the game's meta. Read on to learn about the five strongest Psychic-type Pokemon in GO.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

Best Psychic-types to train in Pokemon GO

5) Alakazam

Originating from the Kanto region, Alakazam evolves from Kadabra, which costs 100 Candy. Boosted by windy weather, this Pokemon has a max CP of 3456. With 271 Attack Power, 167 Defense Power, and 146 Stamina stats in its arsenal, Alakazam has a variety of moves to use.

Alakazam's best attack moveset in Pokemon GO is the combination of Confusion (15 DPS) and Psychic (38.6 DPS). While Alakazam is resilient against Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon, it is extremely weak against Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon.

4) Metagross

Metagross as it appears in the anime (Image via Niantic)

The Hoenn Region Pokemon Metagross is a Steel and Psychic-Type Pokémon. With a Max CP of 4286, this Pokémon has four combined brains and can perform battle calculations super fast. Boosted by windy and snowy weather, this Pokemon has 257 Attack, 228 Defense, and 190 Stamina stats in Pokemon GO.

Metagross’s best moveset combines Bullet Punch and Meteor Mash (16.06 DPS). Evolving from Beldum to Metang to Metagross, it resists Ice, Fairy, and Dragon-type Pokémon but is weak against Dark, Ghost, and Fire-type attacks.

3) Cresselia

Cresselia as it appears in the anime (Image via Niantic)

Originally from the Sinnoh Region, Cresselia is a pure Psychic-type Pokemon with a Maximum CP of 2857 in Pokemon GO. Representing the crescent moon, it is said that those who sleep holding Cresselia's feathers are assured of joyful dreams.

Boosted by windy weather, the base stats of this Pokemon are 152 Attack, 258 Defense, and 260 Stamina. Cresselia’s best moveset combines Confusion and Future Sight (8.85 DPS). With impressive defensive stats, it fights best against Psychic and Fighting-type Pokemon but is vulnerable against Dark, Ghost, and Bug-type Pokemon.

2) Latios

The Dragon/Psychic Pokemon, Latios, has a maximum Combat Power of 4310 in Pokemon GO. Due to its dual Dragon and Psychic-type moves, it has a pool of excellent type coverage but is relatively vulnerable to Bug, Dark, Dragon, Fairy, Ghost, and Ice-type moves.

This Hoenn region's Pokemon stats are 268 Attack, 212 Defense, and 190 Stamina. Latios is said to have the ability to share an image of what it has seen or imagined in its head and can also communicate with other Pokemon and humans. The best moveset for Latios in Pokemon GO is a combination of Zen Headbutt and Psychic with an average of 15.35 DPS.

1) Mewtwo

Mewtwo as it appears in the anime (Image via Niantic)

Created by genetic manipulation, Mewtwo is a legendary Psychic-type Pokemon. With two forms, a Normal Form and an Armored Form, it also has a maximum Combat Power of 4724. Considered the most powerful Pokemon on the platform, its performance is boosted by windy weather.

Mewtwo’s best attack moveset in Pokemon GO is a combination of Confusion (15 DPS) and Psystrike (47 DPS), which amounts to an average of 18.84 DPS. The base stats of this Pokemon are 300 Attack, 182 Defense, and 214 Stamina.

Mewtwo is vulnerable to Bug, Ghost, and Dark-type Pokemon and is highly resistant to Fighting and Psychic-type Pokemon. It can win against most Pokemon types with its superior intelligence.

