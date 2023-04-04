Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's next time-limited Tera Raid Battle event features Ditto

Game Freak recently announced the Pocket Monster that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will face in the upcoming Five-Star Tera Raid Battles. The "Best" Ditto will be spawning more frequently in these Tera Raid Battles later this week. Its five stats will be rated as "Best."

This week will also see the return of the Mighty Samurott Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle event for its second phase run. It will appear in Paldea on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 12.00 am UTC and will continue until Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. The Formidable Pokemon will bear the Mightiest Mark and sport the Bug Tera Type when met in Tera Raid Battles during the event.

This article contains all the available information regarding the next time-limited Tera Raid Battle featuring the "Best" Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything you need to know about the Ditto Tera Raid Battle event in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The "Best" Ditto Tera Raid Battle event is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 7, 2023, at 12.00 am UTC and will end on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 11.59 pm UTC. Throughout the event, Ditto will appear more frequently in Five-Star Tera Raid Battles across Paldea for trainers to encounter and battle.

Ditto with various Tera Types and 5 stats rated "best" will be appearing in Tera Raids later this week.



Ditto with various Tera Types and 5 stats rated "best" will be appearing in Tera Raids later this week.

As mentioned above, the upcoming Tera Raid boss Ditto will have five stats rated as "Best." This also means that lucky players will have the chance to get a 6IV Ditto, with the value for the final stat or IV ranging from 0 to 31. Given its ability to breed with almost any other Pokemon, a 5IV or 6IV Ditto is a great addition to the player's team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Trainers will also have to prepare accordingly, as Ditto will feature a random Tera Type during their encounter once the event begins. Possible item rewards from the upcoming Five-Star Tera Raid Battle event include Tera Shards, Rare Candy, and EXP. Candy.

The host of the said Tera Raid Battle should use Magikarp or other such weak creatures. As Ditto will transform itself into the host Pokemon, this will ensure that the Tera Raid Boss ends up with weak moves to utilize, such as Splash in the case of Magikarp.

The host can also choose to use a Ditto, which will neuter the Tera Raid Boss' Transform ability. Other players can utilize pocket monsters like Azumarill to quickly bring it down, especially once it has transformed into the weaker host Pokemon.

Pokémon @Pokemon



In a Tera Raid Battle, you'll join a team of four to defeat a Tera Pokémon before time runs out. During Tera Raid Battle events, you can encounter specific Pokémon or Pokémon with specific Tera Types!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will require a paid Nintendo Switch Online membership to participate in the event while connecting with other trainers over the internet. They will also have to ensure that the latest version of the Poke Portal News is installed on their devices.

