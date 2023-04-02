How to catch Ditto in Pokemon GO (April 2023)

Catching a Ditto is an exciting objective for all Pokemon GO trainers. The iconic pink blob Transform Pokemon is extremely rare in the popular AR title and does not appear in its normal form in the wild. Ditto has a set of pocket monster disguises that it can appear as around the player avatar.

Introduced back in Generation I, Ditto is a Normal-type pocket monster who happens to be one of the most popular faces in the long-running franchise. Known as the Transform Pokemon, Ditto has the unique ability to change its physical characteristics into any object, living or non-living.

The resulting disguise is an exact copy in terms of the physical form and abilities of the object, according to Bulbapedia. Hence, Pokemon GO trainers find it difficult to catch the same.

Catching Ditto in Pokemon GO and its possible disguises

Ditto's possible pocket monster disguises were recently changed with the Let's GO event in March 2023. The new set that players need to look out for is as follows:

Diglett

Grimer

Snubbull

Corphish

Starly

Roggenrola

Tympole

Litleo

As mentioned above, Ditto will only appear disguised as one of the above pocket monsters in the wild. Once players have captured it, they will see it revert to its normal form. While there is no surefire way to figure out whether a wild spawn is Ditto other than catching it, one can try to guess the same by looking at the Combat Power (CP) of the Pokemon.

The earlier set of Pokemon disguises that Ditto could masquerade as went such:

Ekans

Gastly

Spinarak

Natu

Surskit

Numel

Bidoof

Finneon

Lillipup

Dwebble

Swrilix

There is no guaranteed method for players to come across a shiny version of Ditto, even if they catch the shiny variant of the wild pocket monster. Shiny Ditto has a blue hue instead of the usual pink one. According to the Pokemon GO wiki, Shiny Ditto debuted at the beginning of GO Tour: Kanto in February 2021.

While players cannot use Ditto in trainer battles, the Transform Pokemon can be utilized in the Gym and Raid Battle in Pokemon GO. In such cases, the pocket monster will transform into an exact copy of the opponent Pokemon. This can only happen once per battle, but the transformation will last for the entire duration.

Ditto can also used in the mainline Pokemon video game series to breed other pocket monsters. With the Mighty Samurott Tera Raid Battle ongoing in the latest Gen IX titles, players can breed the namesake pocket monster with a Ditto to get their hands on Oshawott and Dewott. None of these normally spawn in Paldea.

The April 2023 content roadmap for Pokemon GO was revealed recently, and the first event players will get to experience is Spring into Spring. Starting on April 4, the occasion will mark the debut of Cutiefly and Ribombee. Several popular pocket monsters will also be available in flower-adorned costumes.

