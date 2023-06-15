What was Pokemon GO to Pokemon HOME transfer glitch?

Pokemon HOME has maintained interconnectivity with Pokemon GO for quite some time now. However, a recent discovery that emerged on June 15, 2023, points to a new issue when transferring Pocket Monsters from GO to Home. Reports flooded social media, including from prominent members of the franchise's community. One such example involved Joe Merrick, webmaster of the revered news aggregate site Serebii.net.

According to him, creatures transferred from Pokemon GO to HOME would appear to get a massive boost to their overall experience level, with some transferring over to as high as Level 100.

Pokemon HOME users across social media sounded off on their experiences with the glitch, eventually catching the attention of the higher-ups at The Pokemon Company.

What was the Pokemon HOME transfer glitch?

According to multiple Pokemon HOME users who encountered the glitch during transfers from Pokemon GO, a few common issues were observed. Creatures on the mobile iteration of HOME would be shown at Level 1, but the opposite was the case once they were transferred to the Switch iteration of HOME.

Over on the Switch side, transferred monsters appeared at incredibly high levels, with many cases reaching as high as Level 90+ or even 100. Additionally, species that had their level changed to one could not be traded in GO, at least not in the case of certain Legendary or Mythical Pokemon.

These unexpected changes were corroborated by multiple members of the Pokemon HOME community. One Redditor by the name of Prof1reddit0r confirmed the transfer issues, as well as others centered around trading complications. Fans took notice, either to share their experience or get some high-level creatures before the bug was addressed.

According to the Pokemon HOME Redditor NightmareScnr, the glitch was allegedly only a visual problem with the application exaggerating the amount of experience a given Pocket Monster has.

Nonetheless, the storm of discussion on multiple social media sites caught the notice of The Pokemon Company and the HOME developers at ILCA.

Was Pokemon HOME's transfer glitch patched?

Approximately five hours after he reported the initial issue, Joe Merrick returned to remark that ILCA had appeared to roll out a patch fixing the transfer bug. Experience values and levels now appeared correctly in GO, games like Scarlet and Violet, and HOME's storage banks.

This account appears to have been backed up by many commenters on Twitter and elsewhere, who stated they could no longer detect any signs of the glitch causing the experience point issues or trading hangups.

It appears that ILCA and The Pokemon Company International have kept mum on the subject, likely due to the swift addressing of the glitch. Notably, some fans couldn't even log in quickly enough to see the transfer bug.

Nonetheless, the bug certainly created a robust conversation among community members. Any additional reports surrounding it have dwindled, likely marking one of the fastest turnarounds to fix an outstanding glitch in the history of the monster transferring app.

