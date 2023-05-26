Countdown to Pokemon HOME Version 3.0 update: Maintenance and release time for Scarlet and Violet connectivity

The long-awaited Pokemon HOME Version 3.0 update (Scarlet and Violet connectivity) has been confirmed to undergo maintenance at 5 pm PDT on May 29, 2023. Players will be unable to use the app during this time. Maintenance is slated to finish by 11 pm PDT on May 30, 2023. It could be done earlier based on the official Pokemon Twitter account's wording.

This article will include two countdowns. One is for when maintenance starts, and the other is for when Pokemon HOME will be usable again. The Version 3.0 update applies to the Nintendo Switch eShop, iOS, and Android apps. After the update goes live, players will be able to transfer their favorite Pokemon over to Scarlet and Violet.

Maintenance and release countdowns to Pokemon HOME Version 3.0 update for Scarlet and Violet connectivity

The convenient thing about a countdown is that it applies to everybody, regardless of the time zone they normally use. Pokemon HOME will undergo maintenance at 5 pm on May 29, 2023, which is the exact time and date used in the above embed.

There is no need to manually convert timezones, although readers could calculate it based on the remaining time shown in this countdown. Note that the above embed is solely for when maintenance starts. Its end time is reflected in the next one shown below.

Pokemon HOME's Version 3.0 maintenance can take up to 30 hours to complete. It is worth mentioning that the above countdown is solely for a situation where the servers are down for that long. If the app is back up sooner than expected, it won't be reflected in the above embed. Likewise, technical mishaps that delay the update won't be featured there.

Official announcements about the Pokemon HOME Version 3.0 update

The two tweets shown above come from the official Pokemon Twitter account regarding Pokemon HOME's Version 3.0 update. One of the big selling points for this patch is the ability to add some connectivity between this app and Scarlet and Violet.

That means you can transfer select Pokemon from the following games to Scarlet and Violet:

Legends: Arceus

Sword

Shield

Let's Go Eevee!

Let's Go Pikachu!

GO

Bank

Brilliant Diamond

Shining Pearl

You can also transfer from Scarlet and Violet to these titles (assuming the Pokemon in question is in the other game's Pokedex):

Legends: Arceus

Sword

Shield

Brilliant Diamond

Shining Pearl

A full list of what is eligible for transfer to the new games should be officially revealed later.

You’ll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.



Note: The above date in this tweet is incorrect since it was posted when May 24 was the initial update day. Otherwise, the other details are still relevant.

The new connectivity between Pokemon HOME and Scarlet and Violet will include some free gifts. If you use both the app and one of the latter two games, you can receive the following starters with their Hidden Abilities:

Sprigatito

Fueoco

Quaxly

The upcoming update is something that Scarlet and Violet players have been eagerly looking forward to since the two games' initial launch last year. The aforementioned countdowns should be helpful to anybody wondering when they will be able to enjoy the new content.

