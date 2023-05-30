Pokemon HOME 3.0 updated: Patch notes, features, and more

The much-awaited Pokemon HOME 3.0 update is finally here, and along with it, the Scarlet and Violet connectivity has also arrived. Fans have been clamoring for the latter for several months now, with The Pokemon Company having promised it sometime back. With HOME connectivity, players can now bring certain pocket monsters to and from the Gen IX titles.

Our coverage has begun, with details being added @ Serebii Note: The Pokémon HOME maintenance is over and access is now rolling out to players in a staggered manner to prevent server crashes.

Available on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch, HOME is a cloud service that allows players to gather pocket monsters and transfer them between titles. Players will need to link their Nintendo Account to utilize its services. The Pokemon Company provides additional bonuses and features for those who choose to do so.

Pokemon HOME 3.0 official patch notes

The official patch notes for the 3.0 release are as follows:

iOS App Store Patch Notes:

Added compatibility with Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet

Added a feature that allows players to view a Pokémon’s stats from different games it’s been in

Added Challenges and stickers

Other issues have also been addressed in order to ensure a user-friendly experience.

Android Google Play Patch Notes:

Added compatibility with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet

Added a feature that allows players to view a Pokémon’s stats from different games it’s been in

Added Challenges and stickers

Other issues have also been addressed in order to ensure a user-friendly experience.

What are the Pokemon HOME 3.0 update highlights?

You’ll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.



Starting 5/24, get special Pokémon when you link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! You'll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.

According to the official websilte, the update highlights for the latest release are as follows:

Convert Pokémon HOME Points into LP (League Points) : Players will be able to exchange Pokemon HOME Points, which they receive based on the number of Pokemon in their Boxes, for LP that they can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet.

: Players will be able to exchange Pokemon HOME Points, which they receive based on the number of Pokemon in their Boxes, for LP that they can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet. View Game-Specific Details : Players will be able to change a Pokemon’s summary page to display information from other games the Pokemon has been in. Additionally, in the mobile device version of HOME, the summary page of Pokemon transferred from Pokemon Bank will now show its stats and information as they were in Pokemon Bank.

: Players will be able to change a Pokemon’s summary page to display information from other games the Pokemon has been in. Additionally, in the mobile device version of HOME, the summary page of Pokemon transferred from Pokemon Bank will now show its stats and information as they were in Pokemon Bank. Changing Moves : From version 3.0.0 onward, when bringing a Pokemon from HOME into a linked game, players will be able to change the moves it knows from among a list of moves it has learned up to that point. This will allow players to have their Pokemon know moves before moving it out of Pokemon HOME.

: From version 3.0.0 onward, when bringing a Pokemon from HOME into a linked game, players will be able to change the moves it knows from among a list of moves it has learned up to that point. This will allow players to have their Pokemon know moves before moving it out of Pokemon HOME. Added Challenges and Stickers : If certain challenges are completed in the mobile device version of Pokemon HOME, you can obtain stickers as rewards. You can use the stickers you obtain to customize your profile, so be sure to complete all sorts of challenges to create designs that are uniquely “you”!

: If certain challenges are completed in the mobile device version of Pokemon HOME, you can obtain stickers as rewards. You can use the stickers you obtain to customize your profile, so be sure to complete all sorts of challenges to create designs that are uniquely “you”! Bring Along Gimmighoul (Roaming Form): Players will be able to bring Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) from Pokemon GO into Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet via HOME.

