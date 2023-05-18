Pokemon Scarlet and Violet and Pokemon HOME connectivity announced: Schedule, features, and more

The Pokemon Company has finally revealed the long-awaited Pokemon HOME connectivity for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The feature will arrive with HOME's 3.0.0 update, which is scheduled to take place later next week. Once Gen IX players have connected their respective titles to the cloud-based service, they will not only be able to send pocket monsters from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to HOME but also bring a selected few to Paldea.

Pokemon HOME is available on Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS for free for players to download. Developed by ILCA and published by The Pokemon Company, it is an exciting venture for the Pokefans for transferring pocket monsters, with a number of mainline and other titles connected to it.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will be able to connect to Pokemon HOME later next week

The Pokemon HOME version 3.0.0 is scheduled to arrive on May 23, 2023. This update is set to bring about the connectivity between it and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This is one news that is sure to delight all Gen IX trainers as they have been clamoring for the same for a long time now.

#PokemonScarletViolet From Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet version 3.0.0 onward, players will be able to link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet.

Players will have to keep the following things in mind regarding the upcoming connectivity:

While transferring pocket monsters, trainers cannot move Pokemon that are not innately present in the game they are transferring to. The example provided in the post states that players won't be able to move Doliv to Pokemon Sword, Pokemon Shield, Pokemon Brilliant Diamon, Pokemon Shining Pearl, or Pokemon Legends: Arceus, but they can move a Pikachu to the same.

The Tera Type of any pocket monsters that are moved to Paldea will be "determined by their original type or types."

Trainers will be able to convert Pokemon HOME points into League Points to use in Gen IX titles.

Trainers will be able to "change a Pokemon's summary page to display information from other games the Pokemon has been in." They can also change the moves of pocket monsters while transferring them from HOME to a linked game.

Trainers will be able to unlock stickers if they are able to complete specific challenges in the mobile version of Pokemon HOME. This can be used to decorate their profile.

Once the update is complete, trainers will be allowed to bring Gimmighoul (Roaming Form) to HOME from Pokemon GO and then transfer it to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You’ll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.



Starting 5/24, get special Pokémon when you link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet! You'll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.

Once trainers connect their Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, they will be eligible to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts for their first transfer of Pokemon to HOME. The rewards will be available in the Pokemon HOME's mobile version. The announcement further mentioned that they can only be redeemed once per Pokemon HOME account.

