Latest Pokemon Scarlet and Violet leaks discuss Pokemon HOME update, backward compatibility, and more

Pokemon fans have awaited the opportunity to transfer their Pocket Monsters to the new Generation IX games Scarlet and Violet for quite some time. However, if the latest group of leaks is to be believed, then the Scarlet/Violet compatibility update for Pokemon HOME may be in the community's immediate future. The reveal comes courtesy of the rumor and leak aggregator Centro Leaks.

According to Centro, the long-awaited update for Pokemon HOME is finished and ready to release. Additionally, Centro Leaks also divulged purported information surrounding the ability to transfer creatures from Scarlet and Violet to older Pocket Monsters titles.

In reaction to the latest Pokemon SV leak, players discussed the veracity of the information as well as what the developments for HOME might mean for the series and the community as a whole.

Fans react to Pokemon HOME's new round of leaks

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks HOME update info:



- Update is ready, release very soon

- For the first time ever, you will be able to transfer Pokémon caught in Scarlet/Violet to previous generation games.

- However, the move reset will still be a thing; any Pokémon transferred to SV will get its moves reset.

If the leaks provided by Centro are true, Pokemon HOME will be moving into new territory by allowing players to transfer species from Scarlet and Violet to previous titles like Sword and Shield. However, the leaks stated that there would still be caveats involved, including resetting a transferred creature's moves.

Furthermore, certain creatures (like the latest two Paradox species) would have some special stipulations surrounding them as well. A Mystery Gift function was also purported to be in the works for players who link HOME to Scarlet and Violet that would reward them the Paldea region's starters.

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks - Mystery Gift for linking SV: Fuecoco, Sprigatito, Quaxly.

- Iron Leaves and Waking Wake won't have Pokédex entries, all they will say is that they are still under investigation.

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks With Pokédex entries we meant the flavor text.

Centro LEAKS @CentroLeaks And yes thanks for reminding us this also happened way back in gen 2 lol



And for the transfer to previous gens, obviously we meant that as long as the Pokémon exists in the destination game (Let's Go is excluded from this feature).

~DaisukeDoi~ *Currently Digivolving* @DaisukeDoi7



So you might be able to move over, say, Raichu, but not Pawmot @CentroLeaks I'm assuming that "For the first time ever, you will be able to transfer Pokémon caught in Scarlet/Violet to previous generation games." is for Pokemon that weren't introduced to ScVi.
So you might be able to move over, say, Raichu, but not Pawmot

Bobmcdoogal🐀 @bobmcdoogal @CentroLeaks Do all the Pokémon's moves get reset or just the ones that it can't learn in SV?

Meanwhile, Pokemon fans debated how valuable the ability to transfer species backward would be. Most players agreed that it could be helpful for specific evolutions and completing in-game events. However, some trainers remarked that it was primarily oriented toward fans who haven't played previous generations' games and didn't exactly see the point. Regardless, if the leaks are indeed true, the feature will be present and ready to use when the update arrives.

PearlEnthusiast @PearlEnthu2 Is anyone going to actually use a feature that lets you transfer your Pokemon from Pokemon Scarlet/Violet and Pokemon Home to Pokemon Sword and Shield? It seems very useless, especially since you wouldn't be able to send something like Koraidon.

tedonist @tedonist @PearlEnthu2 Of course! If BDSP is included, you can send Dunsparce back to sinnoh and complete all the contests, and then return it to Paldea to evolve, giving you *drumroll*… Dudunsparce the Shining Star or Dudunsparce the Historic Genius lol

Twitch ShinyMasterAlex @ShinyMasterAlex @PearlEnthu2 That's actually a very handy feature to get regional evolutions like evolving your SV Shiny Rowlet into Hisuian Decidueye. But it might benefit VGC players more than Shiny Hunting players.

Ruskos Blonde Gaming @HotGamerRusko @PearlEnthu2 Of course not. Why would you go back to a gen. But could work if you get an old gen after scarlet violet that you skipped and you want to experience it.

Snickerdoodle 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @CL2267200775



After all, S/V is I believe the 3rd best sold Pokémon game in history, so it's definitely gonna be a first for a lotta people. @PearlEnthu2 I think it's mainly for if players hadn't played some of the past gens, so that they can visit them with their favourite Pokémon in S/V.
After all, S/V is I believe the 3rd best sold Pokémon game in history, so it's definitely gonna be a first for a lotta people.

Stapy the 'Goon @PaldeanStapy @PearlEnthu2 I may transfer my Shiny Midnight Lycanroc to give it the Galar Champion ribbon and probably make it meet some Pokémon unobtainable in SV (like Obstagoon)

Whatever the case may be, trainers seem to be excited about the leaks surrounding HOME's updates. As with any leaks, rumors, or alleged information released ahead of official announcements, players will want to remain skeptical of these statements by Centro. The information is unconfirmed by the higher-ups and the marketing teams at Game Freak and Nintendo, so players should never get too excited. As enticing as this leak may be, it could end up being incorrect, at least partially. Centro certainly has a solid track record when it comes to rumors and leaks, but players can never be completely certain.

Whatever the case may be, hopefully, the community won't have to wait much longer for HOME's Scarlet and Violet debut. The more features it has, the better the full update should be for the wide swath of new fans and series veterans alike. Only time will tell if this HOME update lives up to the slowly-simmering hype it has generated since November 2022, but there's certainly no lack of excitement surrounding it.

