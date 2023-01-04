Fan suggests a rival Pokemon to Eevee rather than more evolutions

Eevee has remained one of the most popular Pokemon in the entire franchise due in no small part to the many evolutionary forms it possesses. As a result, fans have requested Game Freak to introduce new Eevee-lutions to fit the various other elemental types, as the last evolution that was introduced was the Fairy-type Sylveon.

While many Eevee lovers have requested new evolutionary forms for the genetically unstable Pokemon, one Redditor suggested an alternative. Instead of several more Eevee-lutions, the Redditor named ---TheFierceDeity--- suggested a rival Pocket Monster that fills the remaining elemental types that Eevee cannot yet evolve into. It's an interesting proposition to consider, as rival Pokemon have existed for some time (Zangoose and Seviper, Heatmor and Durant, etc.), and it would the missing Eevee-lutions in an interesting way.

Pokemon Redditors React to TheFierceDeity's Pitch for an Eevee Rival

With the debut of Sylveon, Eevee's evolutions account for exactly half of all elemental types in Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

TheFierceDeity made a very interesting observation in that Eevee's current collection of evolutions accounts for exactly half of all the elements in the modern Pokemon series. Instead of redundantly forcing more of the same on Eevee, why not give it a natural opponent that can evolve into the elemental types that Eevee can't? This would ensure that all elemental evolutions are accounted for, and Eevee wouldn't necessarily need to bear the brunt of the entirety of them

While the idea may not be perfect for fans of Eevee in particular, it presents an interesting answer to the repeated requests for more Eevee-lutions. Pokemon Redditors voiced their own thoughts in the comments of TheFierceDeity's post, and the responses varied quite a bit .There was both support for the idea, as well as diasgreements from those who liked sticking to the idea of Eevee being eventually evolved for each element.

The biggest hurdle for any inbound rival to Eevee in the franchise would undoubtedly be its appearance. Eevee has, for a long time, been considered one of the cutest Pocket Monsters ever made according to fans, and this has extended to its evolutions. However, it wouldn't be completely out of the question for Game Freak, because if this new creature caught on with fans, it may gain substantial popularity quickly. It would certainly require some work on Game Freak's part, but the right design would go a long way.

Other players suggested that perhaps instead of evolving into other elemental types like Eevee, the new species could be bred into certain types or have some other means of transformation similar to Castform. This could potentially explain how the new species would contrast with Eevee in the wild and how the two would become opponents. It wouldn't take too much to justify, but Game Freak couldn't afford to miss the mark, otherwise players would likely return to rallying behind the idea for additional Eevee-lutions.

Another difficult obstacle for any new Pocket Monster meant to rival Eevee would be Eevee's well-cemented popularity from years of popularity within the franchise. Eevee-lutions have been a part of the series since the Generation I games, and any new addition to the game would have a difficult task in matching Eevee's longstanding popularity. If Game Freak were to create a rival for the genetically unstable creature, they'd certainly have their hands full ensuring that it would catch fire within the fanbase.

