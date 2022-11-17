Fact Check: Is Eevee getting a special evolution in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

Eevee is by far one of the most popular Pokemon in the entire franchise, due in no small part to its ability to evolve into several different species. However, fans haven't seen a new Eevee-lution since the release of Pokemon X and Y, where the Fairy-type Sylveon made its debut.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet close at hand, some longtime players are likely curious as to whether Eevee has a new evolution in the Generation IX titles. Sadly, by all indications, including official releases by Game Freak and unofficial leaks shared by the community, Eevee doesn't appear to have a new evolution available. The closest thing that trainers will be receiving is Terastal Eevee, which will be part of Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid Boss rotation after the game is released.

When will Eevee receive a new evolution in the Pokemon franchise?

Terastal Eevee is a new Eevee variant to battle and capture in Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids (Image via Game Freak)

While Pokemon fans will be able to capture and battle Terastal Eevee in Scarlet and Violet, it appears that they'll still be waiting for another evolution for Eevee. At present, the creature possesses eight total evolutions encompassing the elemental types of Water, Fire, Electric, Grass, Ice, Psychic, Dark, and Fairy. This leaves plenty of elements that Eevee could expand into for additional evolutions.

Elements Eevee cannot yet utilize via evolution:

Fighting

Ground

Poison

Flying

Bug

Rock

Ghost

Dragon

Steel

Predicting the next Eevee-lution through the medium of fan art has been a time-honored tradition in the Pokemon community. As long as Eevee has existed, players have speculated about what its next evolutionary form may bring. Even dating back to the first generation of games, the community was projecting what new Eevee-lutions would look like and what type they would be. Sadly, the community has had to remain wondering, as it's been quite some time since fans first saw Sylveon.

Despite no new Eevee-lution arriving in Scarlet and Violet, these games are only the first portion of the ninth generation of Pokemon titles. Game Freak surely has plans centered squarely on the future, and a long-awaited evolution for Eevee may very well be in their plans. New titles may arrive in future months and years, and each one has the potential for new Eevee-lutions to come along in their wake.

There's no doubt that the fandom has expressed their interest in future Eevee-lutions, but only time will tell if the developers of the franchise hear players out. They certainly don't want to flood the franchise with new evolutions, but at least one or two new additions after a near-decade-long wait would certainly please longtime fans of the series.

For the time being, the Pokemon community will simply have to wait and see what Game Freak has planned for the future. Hopefully, it's a little more Eevee-centric than in years past, but the only way to know for sure is to keep one's ear to the ground and await developments as they arrive through the course of the upcoming year.

