Latest Pokemon Presents rumors feature Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC, Pokemon GO Fest 2023, HOME connectivity, and more

The rumor mill surrounding the Pokemon franchise never rests, and the recent circulation of new information stands as a testament to this fact. A round of alleged leaks regarding a huge news day for the franchise has taken hold on both Twitter and Reddit.

A recent post from an anonymous user on 4Chan claimed that a Pokemon Presents event will arrive on May 2, 2023. The event will reportedly unveil additional details about Scarlet and Violet's upcoming DLCs, the date and location for 2023's GO Fest, and the debut of the HOME app's compatibility with Scarlet and Violet.

Given the dubious nature of the post, many Pokemon fans are skeptical about the claims. However, some are hopeful that some of the rumors are correct.

Pokemon fans react to recent crop of rumors

Scarlet/Violet's DLCs were announced during Pokemon Presents in February 2023 (Image via Game Freak)

Given the propensity of 4Chan trolls to regularly throw out incorrect and misleading information and rumors, plenty of fans were dismissive of the supposed leaks entirely. However, some players noted that compared to most other rumors, these ones seemed very on-brand for Game Freak and The Pokemon Company.

The GO news also seemed to line up for many players who understood that Niantic would likely make announcements in the near future (since GO Fests typically take place during the summer).

Other fans pointed out that the HOME compatibility update would take place during arguably one of the largest game releases for the Nintendo Switch console. On May 12, 2023, Nintendo will release The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to the smash-hit Breath of the Wild.

Some players believed that this was an indication that the rumors were indeed fake, but others remarked that it would make for an incredibly chaotic release date if the information turned out to be true. Since HOME is an app, it wasn't believed by some players to be problematic or impactful to Tears of the Kingdom's release schedule.

A notable omission from the rumors surrounds Pokemon Unite. While Scarlet and Violet, GO, and HOME appear in the leak, the popular MOBA spin-off is nowhere to be seen.

This seems suspect for some fans, as the game has been pushing ahead with plenty of momentum and has been releasing new Unite Licenses and other content like clockwork. It would only be reasonable that if a Presents event was happening, Unite would be included in the announcement cycle like it was back in February.

Here's a recap of the alleged information in the post:

The Presents event will take place on May 2, 2023, at 2:00 pm UTC.

Pokemon GO Fest 2023 will allegedly take place in three cities: New York City, Tokyo, and Madrid, Spain.

The GO Fest Global event will take place in June/July/August.

Goomy's shiny form will appear in GO.

Additional news surrounding the GO Plus device and the recently re-announced Sleep app project.

New information on Ogerpon, the Ghost/Grass-type Legendary, pointed to in Scarlet and Violet's "Treasures of Area Zero" DLC.

A new "Cryolization" phenomenon, working similar to Terastallization in Scarlet and Violet but activated without the large "hat" apparatus on a species' head during normal Terastallization.

Additional information on the Pocket Monsters Munkidori, Okidogi, Fezandipiti, and Terralet.

Information pertaining to new moves, TMs, and the return of old moves from the series.

Walking Wake and Iron Leaves' presence is allegedly tied to the Pokemon League seen in the trailer.

HOME's compatibility with Scarlet and Violet is allegedly going live on May 12, 2023.

To commemorate HOME's update, the Paradox species Roaring Moon and Iron Valiant will allegedly appear in some capacity with a special marking, leading some to believe the event may be focused on Tera Raid battles.

As with any rumor, fans should always take these new claims with a heavy dose of skepticism since they have yet to be corroborated. However, this hasn't stopped more than a few fans from being hopeful that more Pokemon news is on the way next month.

Only time will tell if these rumors are correct. However, trainers should likely not hold their breath, as plenty of hoaxes have emerged in recent months surrounding the franchise as a whole.

