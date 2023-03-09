5 best Pokemon for Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that every trainer should use

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have several fantastic creatures that excel in Tera Raid battles. Typically, a strong offense is the best defense. All Tera Raids have a time limit, meaning that trainers usually want to use a Pocket Monster that can defeat a foe quickly.

This list primarily focuses on creatures that are great in most Tera Raid battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Something that is a hard counter to just one bout is not mentioned below.

Annihilape and other terrific Pocket Monster to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid battles

1) Iron Hands

Belly Drum is a very powerful setup move (Image via Game Freak)

Iron Hands' gargantuan Base HP stat of 154 and Attack stat of 140 is phenomenal. The creature has access to Belly Drum, which gives it +6 Attack. Many players would use Belly Drum on the first turn and then use Wild Charge or Close Combat to damage the Tera Raid boss.

There aren't many stronger physical attackers from Turn 2 onward in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. If players need something with strong Electric or Fighting STAB, Iron Hands is a wonderful choice that can solo most Tera Raids without a problem.

2) Azumarill

Azumarill's game plan is very similar to Iron Hands (Image via Game Freak)

Azumarill is similar to Iron Hands in that it's a fantastic Belly Drum user, though its Base Attack stat is much lower. However, Huge Power doubles its current Attack stat, which meshes well with Belly Drum.

It is worth mentioning that Belly Drum is an egg move, so Azumarill won't learn it by level-up. You can also slap on Play Rough and Liquidation to handle most threats.

Choosing to use Iron Hands or Azumarill will depend entirely on the type-matchup the player will have when doing a Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

3) Annihilape

Fighting and Ghost are a top-tier offensive combination (Image via Game Freak)

Annihilape differs from the past entries in that it doesn't immediately hit hard from Turn 2 onward. Instead, Annihilape primarily relies on its Rage Fist move becoming progressively tougher every time it gets hit. This attack's Base Power can go up to 350 if the user gets hit six times.

Annihilape gets STAB on this move. It also has some good attacks that might be helpful depending on the Tera Raid in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Rage Fist, Screech, Bulk Up, and Drain Punch are all very solid moves to use.

4) Perrserker

Typically, you want three or four Perrserkers in a single battle (Image via Game Freak)

Perrserker isn't strong by itself, but it excels when all four participants use it. More specifically, Perrserker is great if all four Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trainers use it with Steely Spirit. This ability boosts Steel-type moves by 50% and stacks with multiple users.

Many trainers would use a Perrserker with Screech to lower the target's Defense in the Tera Raid before using cheers to boost everybody's Attack. Afterward, spamming Iron Head is often enough to clear many battles where the player has a neutral or super-effective matchup.

Steely Spirit is Perrserker's Hidden Ability. Players can use an Ability Patch on Perrserker to get it.

5) Gholdengo

Gholdengo is hard to defeat, making it durable for most battles (Image via Game Freak)

Solid stats, excellent typing, and a good movepool all make Gholdengo a fantastic option if players need something safe to use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raids. An example of a good build for this creature is as follows:

Nasty Plot

Flash Cannon or Shadow Ball

Metal Sound

Recover

You can use Flash Cannon or Shadow Ball, depending on the enemy's type. The final thing worth noting is that Good as Gold protects Gholdengo from any pesky status ailment.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

