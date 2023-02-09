Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Iron Hands PvP build

Iron Hands is currently a dominant force in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP, and many trainers are eager to build the Pokemon, given its dominance in the current meta. Iron Hands is viable in both single and double battles, so this guide will include builds for both formats.
It is worth noting that Iron Hands is exclusive to Violet, but Trainers can get it in Scarlet via trading. The ideal build for the Pokemon won't change regardless of the version you use. The following information will be covered in this article:
- Nature
- EVs
- IVs
- Moves
- Tera-Type
- Item
How to build Iron Hands for PvP battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
The following PvP build is intended for single battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:
- Ability: Quark Drive
- Nature: Adamant
- EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Defense
- IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk doesn't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed
- Moves: Swords Dance + Drain Punch + Thunder Punch + Ice Punch
- Tera-Type: Electric or Fighting
- Item: Leftovers or Lum Berry or Booster Energy
Do note that you can use other moves depending on your coverage and power needs. Examples include:
- Earthquake
- Close Combat
- Wild Charge
- Tera Blast (if you use a different Tera-type)
Other popular EV sets used in competitive single battles include:
- 252 Attack / 116 Defense / 140 Sp. Def
- 192 Attack / 24 Defense / 252 Sp. Def / 40 Speed
Iron Hands is strong in a singles metagame, but it truly shines in double battles. As a result, some players may prefer to try a different build specifically tailored to that format. This alternative build will include different items and moves optimized for maximum effectiveness in double battles.
PvP build for double battles
Here is a good PvP build for this futuristic form of Hariyama in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's double battles:
- Ability: Quark Drive
- Nature: Brave
- EVs: 4 HP / 252 Attack / 252 Sp. Def
- IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed
- Moves: Fake Out + Drain Punch + Wild Charge + Volt Switch
- Tera-Type: Grass or Electric or Ground or Fighting
- Item: Assault Vest or Booster Energy or Sitrus Berry
If you don't plan to use Volt Switch, then using Adamant over Brave is preferred. Other moves of note to consider consist of the following:
- Protect
- Thunder Punch
- Close Combat
- Heavy Slam
- Stomping Tantrum
- Ice Punch
- Fire Punch
- Belly Drum
- Swords Dance
Keep in mind that Assault Vest would prohibit you from using non-attacking moves like Protect. If you opt to use those moves, you should instead use a different item like Sitrus Berry. The main EV set listed above should help Iron Hands survive against the dominant Special Attackers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
You should consider using the above PvP build as a reference point and modify it to complement the rest of your team's needs. Iron Hands has a ton of potential to be a dominant force in the Scarlet and Violet doubles metagame if utilized well.