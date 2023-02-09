Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Best Iron Hands PvP build

Iron Hands is currently a dominant force in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet PvP, and many trainers are eager to build the Pokemon, given its dominance in the current meta. Iron Hands is viable in both single and double battles, so this guide will include builds for both formats.

It is worth noting that Iron Hands is exclusive to Violet, but Trainers can get it in Scarlet via trading. The ideal build for the Pokemon won't change regardless of the version you use. The following information will be covered in this article:

How to build Iron Hands for PvP battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The following PvP build is intended for single battles in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Ability: Quark Drive

Nature: Adamant

EVs: 252 HP / 252 Attack / 4 Defense

IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / Sp. Atk doesn't matter / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed

Moves: Swords Dance + Drain Punch + Thunder Punch + Ice Punch

Tera-Type: Electric or Fighting

Item: Leftovers or Lum Berry or Booster Energy

Do note that you can use other moves depending on your coverage and power needs. Examples include:

Earthquake

Close Combat

Wild Charge

Tera Blast (if you use a different Tera-type)

Other popular EV sets used in competitive single battles include:

252 Attack / 116 Defense / 140 Sp. Def

192 Attack / 24 Defense / 252 Sp. Def / 40 Speed

Iron Hands is strong in a singles metagame, but it truly shines in double battles. As a result, some players may prefer to try a different build specifically tailored to that format. This alternative build will include different items and moves optimized for maximum effectiveness in double battles.

PvP build for double battles

Iron Hands was the second most used Pokemon in Series 2 Ranked Battles at the time of writing (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a good PvP build for this futuristic form of Hariyama in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's double battles:

Ability: Quark Drive

Nature: Brave

EVs: 4 HP / 252 Attack / 252 Sp. Def

IVs: 31 HP / 31 Attack / 31 Defense / 31 Sp. Atk / 31 Sp. Def / 0~31 Speed

Moves: Fake Out + Drain Punch + Wild Charge + Volt Switch

Tera-Type: Grass or Electric or Ground or Fighting

Item: Assault Vest or Booster Energy or Sitrus Berry

If you don't plan to use Volt Switch, then using Adamant over Brave is preferred. Other moves of note to consider consist of the following:

Protect

Thunder Punch

Close Combat

Heavy Slam

Stomping Tantrum

Ice Punch

Fire Punch

Belly Drum

Swords Dance

Keep in mind that Assault Vest would prohibit you from using non-attacking moves like Protect. If you opt to use those moves, you should instead use a different item like Sitrus Berry. The main EV set listed above should help Iron Hands survive against the dominant Special Attackers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

You should consider using the above PvP build as a reference point and modify it to complement the rest of your team's needs. Iron Hands has a ton of potential to be a dominant force in the Scarlet and Violet doubles metagame if utilized well.

