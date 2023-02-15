Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: How to breed Galarian Meowth and other regional forms

One common question that Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have is how they can breed Galarian Meowth. The answer is that it's the same as getting the eggs of any non-Paldean regional form. You must give the Galarian Meowth or Perrserker parent an Everstone. You can then breed it like usual at a picnic.

The process is slightly different, depending on the gender of your Galarian Meowth or Perrserker. If male, give him an Everstone and pair him with Ditto. If female, give her an Everstone and pair her with anything in the Field egg group or Ditto. Getting Egg Power via sandwiches helps speed up the process of finding an egg.

Breeding mechanics of Galarian Meowth and other regional forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

An example of a player giving a Perrserker an Everstone (Image via Game Freak)

The Galarian Meowth you initially get from Salvatore can be either male or female. Breed it like normal, and remember to pair it up with the right partner. It's fine if this Pokemon evolved into a Perrserker since it can still produce the eggs you're looking for.

If you want to make a good sandwich, using two Sweet Herba Mysticas and a Hamburger will get you something with:

Sparkling Power Lv. 3

Encounter Power Lv. 3

Egg Power Lv. 3

The higher the Egg Power Level, the more likely you'll get an egg. You're not required to have any Egg Power Level to find these Galarian eggs. It's merely advised to do so to save time.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet breeding tips

You can check the basket for an egg, should you be lucky enough to get one (Image via Game Freak)

Here are a few things to keep in mind when it comes to breeding in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

If your Galarian Meowth or Perrserker doesn't have an Everstone, you won't get a Galarian Meowth as offspring. This rule only applies to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, not Sword and Shield.

All other non-Paldean regional forms have a similar breeding mechanic.

The last point is important for some trainers to know since the current generation of games doesn't make it too obvious. For instance, a Johto Wooper with an Everstone that breeds with a Paldean Wooper will have a Johto Wooper as a child. Basically, if you want a non-Paldean regional form, make sure its non-Paldean parent of the same species is holding an Everstone.

The above video demonstrates how this breeding mechanic works, along with how you can get the offspring in different Poke Balls. You can use it for Galarian Meowth as a guideline or any other regional form like Johto Wooper.

If you need an Everstone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can buy it from any Delibird Presents. It costs ₽3,000 and is obtainable as soon as you can access the store. All branches of Delibird Presents contain this item, so you don't have to worry about it being exclusive to any city.

This is all readers need to know about how to breed any regional form that isn't native to Paldea in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

