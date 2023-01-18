Where to find all Delibird Presents locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have three major cities where trainers can purchase items from Delibird Presents. The three locations are Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa. It is vital to mention that these cities do have some unique items exclusive to their respective branches.

This guide will highlight all known locations of Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Maps and photos will be included to simplify everything for the reader. Not only that, but the aforementioned exclusive items will also be listed here.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: All Delibird Presents locations

This is what the store exterior looks like (Image via Game Freak)

Before getting into the actual locations of each Delibird Presents store in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it's worth mentioning that different cities sell different Battle Items. The miscellaneous items will be the same in each store.

Mesagoza Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The first location in Mesagoza (Image via Game Freak)

There are three Delibird Presents in Mesagoza. The above image shows the first of the three locations that players can visit. Interestingly enough, this spot is actually quite close to the second store in the city, making which one the player goes to merely a matter of preference.

The second store in Mesagoza (Image via Game Freak)

This store is also in the western part of Mesagoza. Do note that the exteriors of these stores will largely be the same regardless of which one you visit. In this case, you should always see a Delibird holding a present.

The final location in Mesagoza (Image via Game Freak)

Here is a list of Battle Items at the Mesagoza branch for players who have beaten all eight Gym Leaders:

Miracle Seed: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Charcoal: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Mystic Water: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Silk Scarf: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Sharp Beak: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Silver Powder: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Muscle Band: ₽8,000

₽8,000 Wise Glasses: ₽8,000

₽8,000 Punching Glove: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Expert Belt: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Focus Band: ₽10,000

₽10,000 Focus Sash: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Choice Band: ₽100,000

₽100,000 Choice Specs: ₽100,000

₽100,000 Choice Scarf: ₽100,000

₽100,000 Life Orb: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Ability Shield: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Clear Amulet: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Rocky Helmet: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Eviolite: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Assault Vest: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Quick Claw: ₽8,000

₽8,000 Razor Claw: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Grip Claw: ₽10,000

₽10,000 King's Rock: ₽10,000

₽10,000 Weakness Policy: ₽50,000

₽50,000 Blunder Policy: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Throat Spray: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Destiny Knot: ₽20,000

The Rotom Phone Cases here include:

Spirgarito Case: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Fuecoco Case: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Quaxly Case: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Yellow Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Green Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Purple Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Pink Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Blue Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Turquoise Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Olive Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Rose Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Brown Case: ₽1,000

All three Delibird Presents in Mesagoza sell the same items, so it doesn't matter which one you visit.

Levincia Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There is only one store in this city relevant to this topic (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers will only find one Delibird Presents store in Levincia. These are the Battle Items this branch sells:

Soft Sand: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Blackglasses: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Black Belt: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Never-Melt Ice: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Twisted Spoon: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Metal Coat: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Loaded Dice: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Wise Glasses: ₽8,000

₽8,000 Shell Bell: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Metronome: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Scope Lens: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Wide Lens: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Zoom Lens: ₽10,000

₽10,000 Safety Goggles: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Protective Pads: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Heavy-Duty Boots: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Covert Cloak: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Red Card: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Eject Button: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Eject Pack: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Adrenaline Orb: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Room Service: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Iron Orb: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Toxic Orb: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Flame Orb: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Lagging Tail: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Black Sludge: ₽10,000

₽10,000 Sticky Barb: ₽10,000

₽10,000 Ring Target: ₽10,000

₽10,000 Binding Band: ₽20,000

Here are the Rotom Phone cases for the Levincia location:

Pikachu Case: ₽6,000

₽6,000 Eevee Case: ₽6,000

₽6,000 Cream Case: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Dark Green Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Wine Red Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Orange Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Sky Blue Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Navy Blue Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Cocoa Brown Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Dark Brown Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 White Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Black Case: ₽1,000

₽1,000 Swablu Case: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Combee Case: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Applin Case: ₽5,000

That's it for this section. Now onto the final area for this topic: Cascarrafa.

Cascarrafa Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

One of two locations in this city (Image via Game Freak)

There are two Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Cascarrafa. One of them can be seen above, while the second one is visible down below. Both stores sell the same stock.

The second store location (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will find the following Battle Items at any of the two Cascarrafa Delibird Presents locations:

Magnet: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Hard Stone: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Poison Barb: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Spell Tag: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Dragon Fang: ₽3,000

₽3,000 Normal Gem: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Leftovers: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Big Root: ₽10,000

₽10,000 Bright Powder: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Light Clay: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Utility Umbrella: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Terrain Extender: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Air Balloon: ₽15,000

₽15,000 Shed Shell: ₽20,000

₽20,000 White Herb: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Mental Herb: ₽10,000

₽10,000 Power Herb: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Mirror Herb: ₽30,000

₽30,000 Absorb Bulb: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Cell Battery: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Luminous Moss: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Snowball: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Heat Rock: ₽8,000

₽8,000 Damp Rock: ₽8,000

₽8,000 Smooth Rock: ₽8,000

₽8,000 Icy Rock: ₽8,000

₽8,000 Electric Seed: ₽20,000

₽20,000 PsychicSeed: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Misty Seed: ₽20,000

₽20,000 Grassy Seed: ₽20,000

Here are the Rotom Phone cases for the Cascarrafa locations:

Grass Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Water Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Fire Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Electric Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Normal Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Flying Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Bug Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Fighting Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Psychic Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Ghost Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Ground Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Rock Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Ice Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Dark Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Fairy Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Poison Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Steel Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Dragon Case: ₽2,500

₽2,500 Komala Log Case: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Flabebe Flower Case: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Magnemite Magnet Case: ₽5,000

₽5,000 Gothita Ribbon Case: ₽5,000

That's the final Delibird Presents store and its relevant inventory in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Poll : 0 votes