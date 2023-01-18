Where to find all Delibird Presents locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have three major cities where trainers can purchase items from Delibird Presents. The three locations are Mesagoza, Levincia, and Cascarrafa. It is vital to mention that these cities do have some unique items exclusive to their respective branches.
This guide will highlight all known locations of Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Maps and photos will be included to simplify everything for the reader. Not only that, but the aforementioned exclusive items will also be listed here.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: All Delibird Presents locations
Before getting into the actual locations of each Delibird Presents store in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, it's worth mentioning that different cities sell different Battle Items. The miscellaneous items will be the same in each store.
Mesagoza Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
There are three Delibird Presents in Mesagoza. The above image shows the first of the three locations that players can visit. Interestingly enough, this spot is actually quite close to the second store in the city, making which one the player goes to merely a matter of preference.
This store is also in the western part of Mesagoza. Do note that the exteriors of these stores will largely be the same regardless of which one you visit. In this case, you should always see a Delibird holding a present.
Here is a list of Battle Items at the Mesagoza branch for players who have beaten all eight Gym Leaders:
- Miracle Seed: ₽3,000
- Charcoal: ₽3,000
- Mystic Water: ₽3,000
- Silk Scarf: ₽3,000
- Sharp Beak: ₽3,000
- Silver Powder: ₽3,000
- Muscle Band: ₽8,000
- Wise Glasses: ₽8,000
- Punching Glove: ₽15,000
- Expert Belt: ₽30,000
- Focus Band: ₽10,000
- Focus Sash: ₽50,000
- Choice Band: ₽100,000
- Choice Specs: ₽100,000
- Choice Scarf: ₽100,000
- Life Orb: ₽50,000
- Ability Shield: ₽20,000
- Clear Amulet: ₽30,000
- Rocky Helmet: ₽50,000
- Eviolite: ₽50,000
- Assault Vest: ₽50,000
- Quick Claw: ₽8,000
- Razor Claw: ₽15,000
- Grip Claw: ₽10,000
- King's Rock: ₽10,000
- Weakness Policy: ₽50,000
- Blunder Policy: ₽30,000
- Throat Spray: ₽20,000
- Destiny Knot: ₽20,000
The Rotom Phone Cases here include:
- Spirgarito Case: ₽3,000
- Fuecoco Case: ₽3,000
- Quaxly Case: ₽3,000
- Yellow Case: ₽1,000
- Green Case: ₽1,000
- Purple Case: ₽1,000
- Pink Case: ₽1,000
- Blue Case: ₽1,000
- Turquoise Case: ₽1,000
- Olive Case: ₽1,000
- Rose Case: ₽1,000
- Brown Case: ₽1,000
All three Delibird Presents in Mesagoza sell the same items, so it doesn't matter which one you visit.
Levincia Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers will only find one Delibird Presents store in Levincia. These are the Battle Items this branch sells:
- Soft Sand: ₽3,000
- Blackglasses: ₽3,000
- Black Belt: ₽3,000
- Never-Melt Ice: ₽3,000
- Twisted Spoon: ₽3,000
- Metal Coat: ₽3,000
- Loaded Dice: ₽20,000
- Wise Glasses: ₽8,000
- Shell Bell: ₽20,000
- Metronome: ₽15,000
- Scope Lens: ₽15,000
- Wide Lens: ₽20,000
- Zoom Lens: ₽10,000
- Safety Goggles: ₽20,000
- Protective Pads: ₽15,000
- Heavy-Duty Boots: ₽20,000
- Covert Cloak: ₽20,000
- Red Card: ₽30,000
- Eject Button: ₽30,000
- Eject Pack: ₽30,000
- Adrenaline Orb: ₽5,000
- Room Service: ₽20,000
- Iron Orb: ₽20,000
- Toxic Orb: ₽15,000
- Flame Orb: ₽15,000
- Lagging Tail: ₽20,000
- Black Sludge: ₽10,000
- Sticky Barb: ₽10,000
- Ring Target: ₽10,000
- Binding Band: ₽20,000
Here are the Rotom Phone cases for the Levincia location:
- Pikachu Case: ₽6,000
- Eevee Case: ₽6,000
- Cream Case: ₽3,000
- Dark Green Case: ₽1,000
- Wine Red Case: ₽1,000
- Orange Case: ₽1,000
- Sky Blue Case: ₽1,000
- Navy Blue Case: ₽1,000
- Cocoa Brown Case: ₽1,000
- Dark Brown Case: ₽1,000
- White Case: ₽1,000
- Black Case: ₽1,000
- Swablu Case: ₽5,000
- Combee Case: ₽5,000
- Applin Case: ₽5,000
That's it for this section. Now onto the final area for this topic: Cascarrafa.
Cascarrafa Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
There are two Delibird Presents in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Cascarrafa. One of them can be seen above, while the second one is visible down below. Both stores sell the same stock.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will find the following Battle Items at any of the two Cascarrafa Delibird Presents locations:
- Magnet: ₽3,000
- Hard Stone: ₽3,000
- Poison Barb: ₽3,000
- Spell Tag: ₽3,000
- Dragon Fang: ₽3,000
- Normal Gem: ₽15,000
- Leftovers: ₽20,000
- Big Root: ₽10,000
- Bright Powder: ₽30,000
- Light Clay: ₽20,000
- Utility Umbrella: ₽15,000
- Terrain Extender: ₽15,000
- Air Balloon: ₽15,000
- Shed Shell: ₽20,000
- White Herb: ₽20,000
- Mental Herb: ₽10,000
- Power Herb: ₽30,000
- Mirror Herb: ₽30,000
- Absorb Bulb: ₽5,000
- Cell Battery: ₽5,000
- Luminous Moss: ₽5,000
- Snowball: ₽5,000
- Heat Rock: ₽8,000
- Damp Rock: ₽8,000
- Smooth Rock: ₽8,000
- Icy Rock: ₽8,000
- Electric Seed: ₽20,000
- PsychicSeed: ₽20,000
- Misty Seed: ₽20,000
- Grassy Seed: ₽20,000
Here are the Rotom Phone cases for the Cascarrafa locations:
- Grass Case: ₽2,500
- Water Case: ₽2,500
- Fire Case: ₽2,500
- Electric Case: ₽2,500
- Normal Case: ₽2,500
- Flying Case: ₽2,500
- Bug Case: ₽2,500
- Fighting Case: ₽2,500
- Psychic Case: ₽2,500
- Ghost Case: ₽2,500
- Ground Case: ₽2,500
- Rock Case: ₽2,500
- Ice Case: ₽2,500
- Dark Case: ₽2,500
- Fairy Case: ₽2,500
- Poison Case: ₽2,500
- Steel Case: ₽2,500
- Dragon Case: ₽2,500
- Komala Log Case: ₽5,000
- Flabebe Flower Case: ₽5,000
- Magnemite Magnet Case: ₽5,000
- Gothita Ribbon Case: ₽5,000
That's the final Delibird Presents store and its relevant inventory in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.