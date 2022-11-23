How to obtain Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet without trading it with friends

Gengar is one of the most powerful Pokemon that you can have in your party in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Not only can it carry you to the late game, but you will also be able to rely on it to become the next Pokemon Champion.

While players enjoying the games online will be able to get a Gengar by trading, those in the offline mode will not have access to the same privilege.

Hence, if you are a trainer who is playing Scarlet and Violet offline, you will be required to interact with an NPC named Blossom. As Haunter evolves by trading, you must trade with the NPC instead of an actual player.

Today's guide goes over all the steps you must follow to obtain a Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet without having to trade with friends and other players online.

To obtain Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers can trade a Pincurchin in exchange for Blossom's Haunter

To obtain Gengar in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be required to trade a Pincurchin to Blossom in exchange for her Haunter, which can be evolved into Gengar.

However, getting your hands on a Pincurchin can be a rather tricky process. You can catch one in the following locations:

South Province

Area One

Area Five

East Province

Area One

Area Two

West Province

Area One

Area Two

East Paldean Sea

You will beagle to catch a Pincurchin here at any time of the day.

Once you have a Pincurchin in your inventory, you can follow these steps to trade it to Blossom in exchange for her Haunter:

Make your way to Levincia city. Look for an NPC wearing a blue top and red shorts. Her name is Blossom, and you will be able to find her around the circular bridge. You can find her much more easily by trying to spot the chat bubble that says, “A Pincurchin would be great.”

Upon interacting with her, the Blossom will ask if you are willing to trade a Pincurchin with her for her Haunter. Upon picking “Yes,” the game will pop up your box and storage, where you will need to select the Pincurchin you want to trade.

The next message that will pop up will read, “You’re OK with trading that Pincurchin?.” Upon selecting yes, the trade will be completed, and you will see that the Haunter has successfully been transferred to your inventory.

Once you have Blossom’s Haunter, it will soon start to evolve, and you will be rewarded with a Gengar for your efforts.

Gengar is one of the most powerful and versatile Pocket Monsters in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It will be able to help you through the mid-game to late-game stages of the titles while also making quick work of some of the more powerful encounters.

Gengar fits perfectly with almost any party composition and is a must-have if you didn’t choose Fuecoco as your starter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Poll : 0 votes