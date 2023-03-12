All Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in-game trade locations and details

There are three in-game trades in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. This guide will highlight all the locations and requirements trainers need to know. Here is a list of what they can get from some NPCs:

Snom

Wooper (Johto variant)

Haunter

Some might wish to take advantage of these in-game trades, especially since all three have some incentive for them. Do note that you can only partake in them once per account.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Where to find all in-game trades and what do they require?

There are three in-game trades in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Here is what you need to give to the NPCs for this feature to work:

Flabébé for Snom

Paldean Woopher for Johtonian Wooper

Pincurchin for Haunter

These are the three locations for the corresponding offers listed above:

Cortondo

Cascarrafa

Levincia

The rest of this guide will include relevant images to help players out.

Snom

The first NPC to visit (Image via Game Freak)

The lowest level in-game trade is a Level 10 Snom nicknamed Snowsalot. It only knows the following moves:

Struggle Bug

Powder Snow

To get it, talk to the NPC named Glen and give him a Flabébé. It doesn't matter which color the Flabébé is.

This NPC will accept any Flabébé form (Image via Game Freak)

Snom normally isn't available until the player reaches the snow areas in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Thus, this opportunity is quite good for those who wish to get it early. Just note that the following two NPCs offer something more unique by comparison.

Johtonian Wooper

This is where you can find the NPC that wants to exchange Woopers (Image via Game Freak)

Up next is a Johtonian Wooper in Cascarrafa. It's Level 18 and is nicknamed Manchester. This Wooper will know the following moves:

Mudshot

Mist

Haze

Slam

To get it, trade Sue any Paldean Wooper. Its Johto counterpart will be holding a Rare Candy for you in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This is where you can find her (Image via Game Freak)

This in-game trade is the only way to get a Johtonian Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet without trading with a different player. It will evolve into Quagsire, which is not obtainable from its Paldean counterpart.

Haunter

This is the map of the Levincia spot (Image via Game Freak)

Finally, there is the Haunter at Levincia. Sitting at Lv. 25, it's named Hauntikins and has the following moves:

Payback

Spite

Curse

Hex

You just need to give Blossom a Pincurchin to receive it.

This is the NPC you talk to to get Haunter (Image via Game Freak)

Best of all, this Haunter isn't holding an Everstone. Thus, gamers once spurned by Mindy's cruel trick in Gen 4's Snowpoint City can be relieved that it won't happen again. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can reliably get a Gengar, thanks to this opportunity.

This guide was solely for in-game trades. Gamers can still exchange Pocket Monsters with one another online if they have an internet connection and a Nintendo Switch Online membership.

They could get Snom, Johtonian Wooper, and a Haunter that evolves into Gengar via that method. It's just that the above guide is more reliable in guaranteeing that the player can get them in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

