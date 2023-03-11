Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to fix bad EVs

Fixing bad EVs (also known as Effort Values) can be a bit confusing for some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers. After all, neither game makes it explicitly obvious about the method. The solution to this issue is to use specific berries on the Pokemon with the bad EVs.

Here is a list of every stat and the berry that reduces Effort Values in it:

HP: Pomeg Berry

Pomeg Berry Attack: Kelpsy Berry

Kelpsy Berry Defense: Qualot Berry

Qualot Berry Sp. Atk: Hondew Berry

Hondew Berry Sp. Def: Grepa Berry

Grepa Berry Speed: Tamato Berry

Each berry reduces the undesired EVs by 10 points. The maximum amount of Effort Values is 252, meaning it would take 26 of the relevant items to remove it entirely.

How to fix bad EVs in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Effort Value training guide

This guide is for both games (Image via Game Freak)

The most important thing for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers to do now is figure out how to get the aforementioned berries. Here are the repeatable ways to get these items:

ESP Training at Alfornada

Randomly dropped by some 4-star and 5-star Tera Raids

Porto Marinada Auction

Finding them in the wild

There are several ways to get these berries. Unfortunately, none include NPCs that sell such items to the player. One good way to collect these berries is to clear 4-star and 5-star Tera Raids. Some foes have a 66.67% chance of dropping three of a particular EV-reducing berry.

It's typically ideal to farm 4-star Tera Raids since enemies are easier while also having higher drop rates for these items. Once that's done, use any of the newly acquired berries to reduce the bad EVs of your Pokemon.

How to EV Train properly in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

There is plenty to cover here (Image via Game Freak)

There are two main ways to EV train in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet:

Use vitamins and feathers. Battle select wild Pokemon over and over again.

The first method is simple. You can use any of the following items to boost EVs by ten points:

HP: HP Up

HP Up Attack: Protein

Protein Defense: Iron

Iron Sp. Atk: Calcium

Calcium Sp. Def: Zinc

Zinc Speed: Carbos

All these items can be bought from Chansey Supplies for ₽10,000 each (assuming you have collected three Gym Badges thus far). Alternatively, those who farm Tera Raids may also wish to use Feathers:

HP: Health Feather

Health Feather Attack: Muscle Feather

Muscle Feather Defense: Resist Feather

Resist Feather Sp. Atk: Genius Feather

Genius Feather Sp. Def: Clever Feather

Clever Feather Speed: Swift Feather

Do note that these Feathers only award the user with a single Effort Value. If using Vitamins and Feathers isn't feasible, then the following method should be more convenient.

Delibird Presents has some useful held items for this task (Image via Game Freak)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trainers may wish to defeat enemies to garner Effort Values. In this case, purchasing any of the following held items from Delibird Presents should be helpful:

HP: Power Weight

Power Weight Attack: Power Bracer

Power Bracer Defense: Power Belt

Power Belt Sp. Atk: Power Lens

Power Lens Sp. Def: Power Band

Power Band Speed: Power Anklet

Here is a barebones guide regarding what to farm to raise certain EVs:

HP: Azurill, Lechonk, Paldean Wooper

Azurill, Lechonk, Paldean Wooper Attack: Flamigo

Flamigo Defense: Tarountula

Tarountula Sp. Atk: Psyduck

Psyduck Sp. Def: Spoink

Spoink Speed: Rookiedee, Fletchling

Generally speaking, you must defeat 28 of a particular foe at most when equipped with a Power item in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. The maximum amount of Effort Values is 252 per stat, with 510 being the cap for everything combined.

