Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to find mints and how to use them

Mints are naturally-occurring items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region. They are capable of changing the nature of a Pokemon, providing it with different bonuses.

Changing a Pokemon's nature is ideal when training one's Pocket Monsters, as it can influence stat growth while leveling up.

If you have plans to min/max your battle party, it's a good idea to use the best nature to fit each Pokemon's stat spreads and move selections. Since this is the case, it certainly doesn't hurt to have a collection of mints available to get the job done when necessary.

While you can take your chances in the wild when attempting to find mints, it may be more beneficial to buy them in bulk from specific locations.

You can buy mints from Chansey Supply in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Chansey Supply can be an excellent place to purchase mints once you've progressed far enough in Scarlet and Violet (Image via Game Freak)

Paldea is dotted with mints, and you will find quite a few as you traverse the region. However, once you've progressed far enough in the story, you can head into a major city and check out Chansey Supply, a pharmaceutical shop that has different healing items. These shops also possess other general-use items and appear to update their inventories as one progresses through the story.

It's somewhat unclear how far along a trainer needs to progress to purchase mints from Chansey Supply. However, it isn't a bad idea to check in with the stores after defeating each Titan Pokemon, Gym Leader, or Team Star Outpost.

Inventories at major in-game stores tend to update as the overall treasure hunt story progresses, so you will want to be proactive about checking in. The easiest way to do so is to make your way to Mesagoza city, where multiple shops, including Chansey Supply, can be found in abundance.

Once you've got a mint or two in Scarlet and Violet, using them is quite easy. Follow the steps below to do so:

Open your main menu and select your bag. Navigate to your items tab, scroll down to find the desired mint, and select it. Select the Pokemon whose nature you wish to change.

In addition to Chansey Supply, one can also acquire mints as rewards in Tera Raid Battles. Keep an eye out for large crystal structures on your map and in the environment. These raid battles feature a Terastallized creature that can be fought with the assistance of four players (or NPCs if you select to battle the boss offline).

It's not a bad idea to search for mints in the wild and via Tera Raid Battles since buying them from Chansey Supply can be quite expensive.

This is true unless you've been defeating a slew of opponents and have been collecting money as a result. In this context, equipping an Amulet Coin to your lead Pocket Monster in battle can help rack up plenty of money to purchase mints for the future.

