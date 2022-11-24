Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: Best order to tackle Gyms, Titans, and Team Star Bases

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are open-world experiences, there is a preferred order of operations when completing the various narratives they offer. Both games have a trio of storylines - Victory Road, Treasure Hunt, and Operation Starfall.

Unfortunately, the content of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet does not scale with your gameplay. There are several ways to approach these games, but this route is the best when you want to go through the game without over-leveling the game's content too much. This will vary, depending on how much grinding you do and what sort of Pokemon you have at your disposal.

Unpacking the stream of content in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After meeting your rival Nemona, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players will have transportation (Koraidon/Miraidon) - the ability to travel anywhere.

The order of operations doesn't consider the time to find the right Pokemon, complete Tera Raids, or battle trainers. While you can complete the game in any order, it's worth noting that the game does not scale the content. You can go to Glaseado Gym first, but Grusha will hammer your level 7 starter with level 47 ice Pokemon. It won't go well.

While it takes time to level up your team, the "Ham Sandwich" method will be one of the most reliable when preparing your team for the end game.

Route to take

Cortondo Gym (Bug)

Stony Cliff Titan (Rock)

Artazon Gym (Grass)

Open Sky Titan (Flying)

Team Star Dark Crew

Levincia Gym (Electric)

Team Star Fire Crew

Lurking Steel Titan (Steel)

Cascarrafa Gym (Water)

Team Star Poison Crew

Medali Gym (Normal)

Montenevera Gym (Ghost)

Quaking Earth Titan (Ground)

Alfornada Gym (Psychic)

Glaseado Gym (Ice)

Team star Fairy Crew

False Dragon Titan (Dragon)

Team Star Fighting Crew

I found some early ones to be pretty flexible. In my playthrough, I did the Grass gym first, Stony Cliff Titan, and Cortondo Gym afterward. This is less because it's ideal and more. After all, that's where I was.

I also spent time grinding my Fuecoco to reach his second form. It led to me one-shotting everyone in the first two gyms. I also took the time to find and level a Psyduck, who demolished the Stony Cliff Titan.

You will defeat 30 Pokemon in 10 minutes when tackling the Team Star Bases. While that sounds incredibly challenging, it's not. You have to use your first three Pokemon, so take advantage of Auto Battle and stack the first three slots with high-level Pokemon or have a type advantage.

While Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are open-world games, some of the game is blocked off. You can't get to Northern Paldea until you defeat Team Star's Dark or Fire Crews because a blockade is set up. That's why you want to defeat Team Star Dark Crew early on.

You'll battle the giant Pokemon down for the Titan battles, and it'll run away. Chase it, and you'll enter a two-on-one battle against the Titan. Each time you complete one of these challenges, it upgrades your Koraidon/Miraidon.

Upgrades for your Legendary

Stony Cliff Titan: Dash

Dash Open Sky Titan: Move across the water

Move across the water Lurking Steel Titan: Higher jump

Higher jump Quaking Earth Titan: Glide after the jump

Glide after the jump False Dragon Titan: Climb up walls

You can explore most of the world without these quickly enough, but having the upgrades will make the entire world easily accessible. After completing the above list, you can wrap up stories.

Arven awaits at the Lighthouse and wants a Pokemon battle. To complete the Team Star storyline, you'll return to the school and discover the identity of the Big Boss. You'll also have to battle their all-Eevee team. For Victory Road, head to the Champion Assessment, complete the interview, battle the Elite Four, and defeat the Champion.

You'll also have to complete one more battle against Nemona in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. From there, you can head to Area Zero in the Paldea Crater, where the Paradox Pokemon and the Pokemon Professor you've been working with await.

