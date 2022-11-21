Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Who is Cassiopeia and how to defeat her

Introduced as a mystery character in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Cassiopeia is known to hack the players' phones and make them work alongside her plans to destroy Team Star. Not much of her identity is known initially as she tends to stay mysterious and only has one goal of defeating the five bosses of Team Star during Mission Starfall.

SPOILERS AHEAD!

Cassiopeia’s true identity was later revealed in both Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's gameplays. For some players, her real identity might be obvious, but for others, it might come as a surprise.

Cassiopeia is revealed to be Penny, the same helpless girl that players rescue on the steps of Mesagoza. She is also the big boss of Team Star, the same team she and you have been trying to beat all along. Below is everything you need to know about defeating Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Cassiopeia.

Steps to defeat Cassiopeia in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The shy trainer with the big plush Eevee backpack that provides you with supplies, the same person that Team Star members bullied at the game's beginning, is later revealed as the mysterious hacker Cassiopeia and also the Team Star boss.

Her motivation for trying to take down Team Star is her love for other Team Star leaders. The founder of Team Star did it all so that the other members won’t throw their lives away. With her friends almost getting expelled for truancy at the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet School, she devised a plan to defeat all Team Star leaders as one of their rules states that if any leader is beaten in battle, they need to step down from their position.

Although Penny is a shy character, she has various types of high-level Eevee evolutions on her team. You will need to do a lot of grinding and leveling to compete and beat this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet NPC. If your fighters are not at the same level as the Team Star leader's roster, you might need Full Restores and Revives for the battles.

During the battle, Penny will use six Pokemon:

Umbreon - Level 62

- Level 62 Flareon - Level 62

- Level 62 Vaporeon - Level 62

- Level 62 Leafeon - Level 62

- Level 62 Jolteon - Level 62

- Level 62 Sylveon - Level 63

As a Dark-type Pocket Monster, Umbreon is weak against Bug, Fairy, and Fighting Pokemon, so using these typings will help you defeat it. The second on her list is Fire-type Flareon, and winning against it will require powerful Ground, Rock, and Water moves.

Penny's third fighter in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is a Water-type Vaporeon. The Pocket Monster is weak against Electric and Grass-type attacks, but her Vaporeon can perform Aurora Beam, which can easily damage Grass-types. To counter this, you are advised to use a high-level Electric Pocket Monster against it.

The fourth fighter she brings is a Grass-type Leafeon, which has extremely weak defenses against Bug, Fire, Flying, Ice, or Poison-type moves. Using a powerful fighter proficient in any of the aforementioned types can defeat her Leafeon with ease. After that, it's Jolteon's turn, and the Electric-type fighter is vulnerable to Ground-type attacks.

For the final fighter on Penny's list, Sylveon takes the stand. Sylveon is a Fairy-type Pokemon which makes it weak when matched against powerful Poison or Steel-type users.

Penny's Sylveon will terrastallize, so you are advised to battle it by terrastallizing your Pocket Monster with Poison or Steel. This will ensure your victory. Terrastallizing greatly increases the capabilities of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet fighters, making this the most challenging battle on the list.

After defeating Penny's fighters, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players are rewarded with 15,120 prize money. Navigate to Director Clavell's office, leave the academy and have the last conversation with Penny to finish the Starfall Street story. You'll be rewarded with TM169 Draco Meteor and also unlock more TM recipes.

