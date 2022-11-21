Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to defeat Elite Four and Champion

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, once players have eliminated all the gyms around the new Paldea region, they will be able to challenge the Elite Four and the region's Champion to become Champion themselves. This is a trope familiar with previous iterations of Pokemon games and one that fans take pride in completing.

As explained by Bulbapedia, the Elite Four are the strongest trainers in their regional league, only surpassed by the Pokemon League Champion. The only way to become Champion is by defeating the Four and the current Champion consecutively without losing.

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, players should attempt this with a generous amount of healing items in their bag and with a Pokemon party that averages Level 60. The opponents are the strongest in the region, and each packs quite a punch. You can swap your pocket monsters with those in your box outside battle.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Elite Four and the Regional Champion

Before you call out your Pokemon in an all-out battle gauntlet, you will have to answer questions asked by Rika. While some of the questions asked are inconsequential, she will quiz you about the gym leaders you have encountered and defeated in the Paldea region.

For a refresher:

Brassius, Artazon, Grass

Grusha, Glaseado, Ice

Iono, Levincia, Electric

Katy, Cortondo, Bug

Kofy, Cascarrafa, Water

Larry, Medali, Normal

Ryme, Montenevera, Ghost

Tulip, Alfornada, Psychic

First Battle - Elite Four Rika

Being a Ground-type specialist, you can neutralize Rika with Grass-, Water-, and Ice-type Pokemon or moves in your party. Her Pokemon list is as follows:

Whiscash - Water and Ground - Level 57

Camerupt - Fire and Ground - Level 57

Donphan - Ground - Level 57

Dugtrio - Ground - Level 57

Clodsire - Ground and Poison with Ground Tera Type - Level 58

As expected, a strong Water-type Pokemon can dish out significant damage against Rika in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Second Battle - Elite Four Poppy

The next person in the gauntlet on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is Poppy, a Steel-type specialist. Ground-, Fire-, and Fighting-type moves are powerful against her Pokemon, although a few are immune to Ground-type moves.

Her Pokemon list is as follows:

Copperajah - Steel - Level 58

Bronzong - Steel, and Psychic - Level 58

Corviknight - Flying, and Steel - Level 58

Magnezone - Electric and Steel - Level 58

Tinkaton - Fairy, and Steel with Steel Tera Type - Level 59

Beware of Copperajah's Stealth Rock that damages every time your Pokemon joins the battle. Also, Bronzong and Corviknight will not take any damage from ground-type moves.

Third Battle - Elite Four Larry

Larry is a Flying-type specialist in the Elite Four gauntlet in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. As expected, Rock-, Electric- and Ice-type pocket monsters and moves will work better against his critters.

His Pokemon list is as follows:

Tropius - Grass and Flying - Level 59

Altaria - Dragon and Flying - Level 59

Staraptor - Normal and Flying - Level 59

Oricorio - Electric and Flying - Level 59

Flamigo - Fighting and Flying with Flying Tera Type - Level 60

Fourth Battle - Elite Four Hassel

Hassel specializes in Dragon-type pocket monsters, which means they are weak against Ice-, Dragon- and Fairy-type moves. Players should keep in mind that using Dragon-type against him can backfire too.

His Pokemon list is as follows:

Noivern - Dragon, and Flying - Level 60

Dragalge - Poison and Dragon - Level 60

Flapple - Grass and Dragon - Level 60

Haxorus - Dragon - Level 60

Baxcalibur - Ice and Dragon with Dragon Tera Type - Level 61

Players interested in catching the last pocket monster on the list, the pseudo-legendary of Pocket Scarlet and Violet, can check here. Once you have completed this battle, Rika will revert your team to total health before your skirmish with the Champion in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Final Battle - Champion Geeta

Unlike the Elite Four in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Geeta does not showcase a particularly specialized type and has six Pokemon under her belt for the battle. Hers is a mixed bag, and the player must prepare for it. Geeta's Pokemon list is as follows:

Espartha - Psychic - Level 61

Avalugg - Ice - Level 61

Kingambit - Dark and Steel - Level 61

Gogoat - Grass - Level 61

Veluza - Water and Psychic - Level 61

Glimmora - Poison and Rock with Rock Tera Type - Level 62

Prepare a Pokemon party that can deal with the variety of types Geeta puts out in battle. Players are advised to quickly dispatch off Glimmora, whose Toxic Spikes will poison Pokemon when switched. A Fighting- or Water-type will be a great counter.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet were released worldwide on November 18. Players can embark on three-story paths while exploring the new Paldea region looking to fill up their regional Pokedex.

