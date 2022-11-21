Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to change your Pokemon's names

Each time a Pocket Monster is captured in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, trainers are given the opportunity to give their new friend a nickname. However, sometimes a name doesn't quite fit the creature or you may want to try something a little different.

Fortunately, the recently-released Generation IX titles make it quite easy for Pokemon trainers to change the nicknames of their creatures. Doing so no longer requires talking to an NPC like in previous franchise entries. In Scarlet and Violet, changing a Pocket Monster's nickname can be accomplished from the main menu.

You can name your Pokemon just about anything you'd like, but there are certain constraints, and some names that are considered to be offensive cannot be used.

Renaming a Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet

You can enter the name of a companion from Scarlet and Violet's main menu (Image via Game Freak)

Changing your Pokemon's name in Scarlet and Violet is simple and straightforward. You can do so through the menu screen for your current party or even go into your storage box and do the same. Since storage boxes are no longer tied to Pokemon Centers in Scarlet and Violet, you can change names at nearly any time you see fit.

Changing nicknames in Scarlet and Violet:

Open your menu by pressing the X button. Either select one of your current party members or select your storage box and pick a stored species there, then select "check summary." Press the X button once a creature has been selected and enter the new nickname, then press the + button to save your changes. As long as the name is permitted, the alterations should be completed as intended.

Nicknames are a great way to personalize your experience in Scarlet and Violet. They can be set to appear during multiplayer gameplay as well, and you can show off your most creative nicknames to fellow players. In most of the games in the franchise, nicknaming a species doesn't offer any gameplay benefits, but it's still a great way to feel a little more immersed in your world and helps you bond with your favorite party members.

Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet are capable of possessing a nickname that is a maximum of 12 characters long. Obscenities and offensive language cannot be used in a nickname, and the rules are similar to those followed when a player begins the game and names their character. This is done to avoid any form of harassment or explicit language being used, as Pokemon is a franchise that primarily caters to younger gamers.

While some trainers enjoy nicknaming their companions, this is not required, and many players prefer to stick to the traditional names of their partners while they're on their journey.

It's all a matter of preference, but it never hurts to add a little customization to your experience, and Scarlet/Violet offers tons of opportunities to fine-tune your experience. Nicknaming your creatures is only the beginning, as you can also customize your trainer, your Rotom Phone, and many more aspects of the game to have it match your style.

