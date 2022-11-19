How to change outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After all the hype, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have finally been released for the franchise's fans to enjoy. Stuck in an outdated school outfit and a hat, many players are searching for ways to customize their character's visual appearance to make it as unique as possible. Besides the vast open world of Paldea to explore, the recently released games also have plenty to offer in terms of customization.

Although you are dressed up in a school uniform by default, you can change your character's outfit just like in the franchise's previous games. Players who own either of the two new titles can change their characters' appearances as they please, and the process is far easier than you think.

Currently, there are many different ways to change how you look in the game, including an abundance of in-game stores throughout the entire map alongside other free options achievable through missions. Given below is everything you need to know about changing your outfit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Steps to change outfits in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Outfits can make your in-game character different and unique amongst the large number of players in any game. For many players, changing their character's outfit and visual appearance is of great importance as it provides them with an option to stand out and show off their cosmetics.

With Pokemon Scarlet and Violet being a new addition to the Pokemon franchise, many players are still getting used to the gameplay. Several fans are searching for ways to customize their characters, but it is a relatively simple task.

To change the look of your character in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you simply have to press the directional pad's left button, which will pop up a menu of all kinds of customizations for your character. These customizations include options for uniforms, gloves, backpacks, socks, shoes, hats, glasses, and even the phone case of your avatar. At the very start of the game, you can easily change the default look of your character.

From there, you simply have to select the clothing option you want your avatar to wear in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To make your selection, simply press A to confirm your choice from any of the clothing tabs. You can also preview your real-time appearance as you change outfits or accessories by pressing Y.

The menu has options for almost everything, but there's one thing that can't be changed with this menu. Presently, players cannot change their characters' hairstyles using this method in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. To change your avatar's hairstyle, you must visit the in-game salon that provides you with different hairstyle options you can choose from.

While you can acquire new options for outfits by simply progressing through the game, some customization choices have to be purchased from the in-game shop. Furthermore, the region of Paldea features many different clothing stores, where you can spend your hard-earned PokeDollars to purchase in-game customizations for your character.

Each of these Pokemon Scarlet and Violet stores is spread around the map and has a particular type of clothing style to it. Players are advised to visit every store and try out different accessories to come up with a completely unique look of their own.

Poll : 0 votes