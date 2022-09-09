Pokemon Scarlet and Violet guide: All characters that have been officially confirmed

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are set to introduce brand new characters to the popular monster-themed franchise.

Each entry in the main series of games has a professor, rivals, friends, antagonists, Gym leaders, Elite Four members, the Pokemon Champion, and many other NPCs found throughout.

When it comes to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, the Paldea region is filled with a cast of characters that will keep players invested and help move the various storylines along.

All confirmed characters for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokémon @Pokemon



Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️



pkmn.news/PMSV9_7tw In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the school you’ve enrolled in hosts a special independent study project. The theme of this assignment is “A Treasure Hunt!”Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️ In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the school you’ve enrolled in hosts a special independent study project. The theme of this assignment is “A Treasure Hunt!” Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️❤️💜 pkmn.news/PMSV9_7tw https://t.co/mRTtXjPkA0

A handful of characters have been confirmed for the games so far. There will certainly be more, and some are even version exclusives, so not all players will have a chance to meet them unless they own both Scarlet and Violet.

The setting, the attire, available Pokemon, story aspects, and certain characters will change depending on which version is being played.

Here is every character known to appear at this point:

Main Character : As always, the main character can be customized. They're a young trainer ready to start their Pokemon journey, and the rest is up to the player.

: As always, the main character can be customized. They're a young trainer ready to start their Pokemon journey, and the rest is up to the player. Professor Sada : Professor Sada is the exclusive professor for Scarlet. Her name is based on the Spanish word for past.

: Professor Sada is the exclusive professor for Scarlet. Her name is based on the Spanish word for past. Professor Turo : Sada's counterpart for Violet is Professor Turo. His name comes from the Spanish word for future.

: Sada's counterpart for Violet is Professor Turo. His name comes from the Spanish word for future. Nemona : Nemona will act as the player's guide throughout Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. She'll be the main companion and more than likely provide challenging battles along the way.

: Nemona will act as the player's guide throughout Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. She'll be the main companion and more than likely provide challenging battles along the way. Clavell : Clavell is the director of the academy the player attends, and his outfit changes depending on which version of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is owned.

: Clavell is the director of the academy the player attends, and his outfit changes depending on which version of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is owned. Jacq : Jacq is the homeroom and Biology teacher at the academy. He is responsible for developing the Pokedex App for Rotom Phones.

: Jacq is the homeroom and Biology teacher at the academy. He is responsible for developing the Pokedex App for Rotom Phones. Arven : Arven finds his spotlight in the Path of Legends storyline. He will help the player locate the Titan Pokemon and is a great cook.

: Arven finds his spotlight in the Path of Legends storyline. He will help the player locate the Titan Pokemon and is a great cook. Penny : Penny is a classmate and comes off as very shy. Not much else is known, but she has a giant Eevee backpack that makes her stand out.

: Penny is a classmate and comes off as very shy. Not much else is known, but she has a giant Eevee backpack that makes her stand out. Grusha : Grusha is the leader of the Glaseado Gym. The Ice-type trainer was a professional snowboarder before becoming a Gym Leader.

: Grusha is the leader of the Glaseado Gym. The Ice-type trainer was a professional snowboarder before becoming a Gym Leader. Team Star : There are bound to be countless members of Team Star in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They are a villainous group and consist of several squads with tough bosses that must be stopped.

: There are bound to be countless members of Team Star in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. They are a villainous group and consist of several squads with tough bosses that must be stopped. Mela : Mela is a Team Star boss. She's very headstrong and has no problem doing whatever it takes to succeed.

: Mela is a Team Star boss. She's very headstrong and has no problem doing whatever it takes to succeed. Geeta : The chairwoman of the Pokemon League is also beloved to be one of its Champions. Players will meet her in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as they look to become Champion themselves.

: The chairwoman of the Pokemon League is also beloved to be one of its Champions. Players will meet her in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet as they look to become Champion themselves. Brassius: Brassius is nicknamed the Verdant Virtuoso. He is a Grass-type Gym leader in Artazon. He belives. Pokemon battles are works of art.

The upcoming entries are a brand new way to experience the Pokemon franchise. They take aspects of Legends: Arceus and blend them with the games players have come to know and love.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Though mild-mannered, Geeta has a commanding presence, and it is said that anyone who calls themselves a Pokémon Trainer looks up to her.



pkmn.news/PMSV9_7tw Geeta is the chairwoman of the Pokémon League and reigns as the most skilled of all Champion-ranked Trainers.Though mild-mannered, Geeta has a commanding presence, and it is said that anyone who calls themselves a Pokémon Trainer looks up to her. Geeta is the chairwoman of the Pokémon League and reigns as the most skilled of all Champion-ranked Trainers. Though mild-mannered, Geeta has a commanding presence, and it is said that anyone who calls themselves a Pokémon Trainer looks up to her. ❤️💜 pkmn.news/PMSV9_7tw https://t.co/zYsCZVILX2

The characters that appear in these games are often what makes them so special. By the looks of it, Game Freak and The Pokemon Company want to ensure that the characters of Scarlet and Violet are memorable.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by R. Elahi