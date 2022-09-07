Latest Scarlet and Violet trailer features new Pokemon, multiple story paths, characters, and more

September 7, 2022 saw the release of a brand new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, which revealed lots of information about the upcoming game. Fans got a sneak peek at the various storylines that players will experience and a new Team to do battle with.

If that wasn’t enough, a few Paldean Pokemon were showcased, as well as one Pokemon taking advantage of the upcoming crystallization mechanic. Based on this trailer, there’s plenty to see and do in the upcoming Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer, titled “Seek your treasure!”, is teeming with new information

Among the many reveals, a few characters showcased are an integral part of the storyline, such as Nemona, a Pokemon trainer that will guide the protagonist on their path towards becoming a Pokemon master.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️



pkmn.news/PMSV9_7tw In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the school you’ve enrolled in hosts a special independent study project. The theme of this assignment is “A Treasure Hunt!”Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️ In Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the school you’ve enrolled in hosts a special independent study project. The theme of this assignment is “A Treasure Hunt!” Explore the world and seek out your very own treasure! 🗺️⛏️❤️💜 pkmn.news/PMSV9_7tw https://t.co/mRTtXjPkA0

This trailer also confirmed the “treasure hunt” storyline taking place in the game, although very little was revealed about it. However, three major storylines were showcased, and here’s what players can take part in.

Victory Road: Players will travel to different gyms, and do battle with the leaders, with the goal of becoming Champion.

Players will travel to different gyms, and do battle with the leaders, with the goal of becoming Champion. Path of Legends: Upperclassmen Arven will join the player in search of rare ingredients, called “Herba Mystica”.

Upperclassmen Arven will join the player in search of rare ingredients, called “Herba Mystica”. Starfall Street: Team Star is made up of delinquent students causing trouble, and it’s up to the player to stop them.

While it’s currently unknown how large Team Star is in Pokemon Star and Violet, Mela, the leader of Team Star’s Fire group, was revealed. She shows up to battle on an impressive tank and is likely one of many type-themed Team Star leaders.

Three new Pokemon revealed for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

On the path to acquiring the Herba Mystica, players were also treated to a massive form of one of the new Pokemon, Klawf. Klawf is one of three new Pokemon disclosed in the trailer and is a Rock-type.

Pokémon @Pokemon



Klawf can rotate its protruding eyeballs to see everything around it, eliminating all blind spots. It latches upside down onto cliffs to ambush its prey from above.



pkmn.news/TwSV9_7k Look over there – it's Klawf, the Ambush Pokémon!Klawf can rotate its protruding eyeballs to see everything around it, eliminating all blind spots. It latches upside down onto cliffs to ambush its prey from above. Look over there – it's Klawf, the Ambush Pokémon! Klawf can rotate its protruding eyeballs to see everything around it, eliminating all blind spots. It latches upside down onto cliffs to ambush its prey from above. 👀 ❤️💜 pkmn.news/TwSV9_7k https://t.co/hWh8toLhuH

Klawf

Category: Ambush Pokemon

Ambush Pokemon Type: Rock

Rock Height: 4’3”

4’3” Weight: 174.2 lbs

174.2 lbs Ability: Anger Shell / Shell Armor

Klawf and his giant form, which appeared during Path of Legends, aren’t the only new Pokemon to be featured in this trailer. In addition, a pair of exclusive Pokemon were revealed. Armarouge will be exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet, while Ceruledge is exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

Both of these Pokemon are themed around armor styles and have the same innate ability, Flash Fire. Here is what’s known about them at present.

Two exclusive Pokemon have also been confirmed (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Armarouge

Category: Fire Warrior Pokemon

Fire Warrior Pokemon Type: Fire/Psychic

Fire/Psychic Height: 4’11

4’11 Weight: 187.4 lbs

187.4 lbs Ability: Flash Fire

Ceruledge

Category: Fire Blades Pokemon

Fire Blades Pokemon Height: 5’3”

5’3” Weight: 136.7 lbs

136.7 lbs Ability: Flash Fire

The Terastral phenomenon is active in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, as well as a new Gym Leader

All of these Pokemon have striking, unique visuals, but one thing really stood out. After completing the Gym Test (Seek out the Sunflora in Artazon), a Gym Leader appears. Brassius, the Grass-type Gym Leader, starts off weak with Smoliv, but after it’s bested, he brings out something far more impressive.

What else can this Terastyllized Pokemon do? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Calling out Sudowoodo, he calls it by a different name, “Truleewoodo” and activates the Terastral phenomenon. This Terastallizes Sudowoodo, giving the Pokemon a huge, crystalline sunflower on top of its body and has access to the “Trailblaze” ability in this form.

Although the recently released Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer was only a few minutes long, it was jam-packed with interesting characters, Pokemon, and sneak peeks at what players can expect from the next generation of the iconic franchise.

Furthermore, Auto Battling was teased, where players can send out a Pokemon to gather items and independently battle local Pokemon. Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launches on November 18, 2022, for the Nintendo Switch.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S