What do you get for each Star Rank in Pokemon Legends: Arceus?

Trainers will receive Star Ranks and rewards as they complete Pokedex entries in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Star Ranks help trainers progress through the story and measure how far along their Pokedex is toward completion. However, that's not all Star Ranks are good for.

Each Star Rank provides Pokemon Legends: Arceus trainers with a specific reward. There are ten total Star Ranks to achieve, each with its own set of prizes for the player.

Every Star Rank reward in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Cyllene will increase your rank when you have earned enough points (Image via Game Freak)

As you start your playthrough of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, you will be taken to Jubilife Village and become a member of the Galaxy Team Survey Corps. From there, you will rise through the ranks by earning Stars.

Each Star provides players with an excellent reward that will be useful as they travel throughout the Hisui region. There is even a reward for becoming a member at the No Star Rank.

Here are all of the Star Ranks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus and what prizes are given when reached:

No Star : Poke Balls recipe and Pokemon up to level 10 will obey you.

: Poke Balls recipe and Pokemon up to level 10 will obey you. First Star : Can use Heavy Balls, Heavy Balls recipe, and Pokemon up to level 20 will obey you.

: Can use Heavy Balls, Heavy Balls recipe, and Pokemon up to level 20 will obey you. Second Star : Can use Feather Balls, Feather Balls recipe, Super Potion recipe, Pokemon up to level 30 will obey you, and access to Crimson Mirelands after quelling Kleavor.

: Can use Feather Balls, Feather Balls recipe, Super Potion recipe, Pokemon up to level 30 will obey you, and access to Crimson Mirelands after quelling Kleavor. Third Star : Can use Great Balls, Great Balls recipe, Pokemon up to level 40 will obey you, and access to Cobalt Coastlands after completing Arezu's Predicament.

: Can use Great Balls, Great Balls recipe, Pokemon up to level 40 will obey you, and access to Cobalt Coastlands after completing Arezu's Predicament. Fourth Star : Can use Leaden Balls, Leaden Balls recipe, Hyper Potion recipe, Pokemon up to level 50 will obey you, and access to Coronet Highlands after completing The Lordless Island.

: Can use Leaden Balls, Leaden Balls recipe, Hyper Potion recipe, Pokemon up to level 50 will obey you, and access to Coronet Highlands after completing The Lordless Island. Fifth Star : Can use Wing Balls, Wing Balls recipe, Pokemon up to level 65 will obey you, and access to Alabaster Icelands after completing Scaling Perilous Heights.

: Can use Wing Balls, Wing Balls recipe, Pokemon up to level 65 will obey you, and access to Alabaster Icelands after completing Scaling Perilous Heights. Sixth Star : Can use Ultra Balls, Ultra Balls recipe, Max Potion recipe, and Pokemon up to level 80 will obey you.

: Can use Ultra Balls, Ultra Balls recipe, Max Potion recipe, and Pokemon up to level 80 will obey you. Seventh Star : Can use Gigaton Balls, Gigaton Balls recipe, and all Pokemon will obey you.

: Can use Gigaton Balls, Gigaton Balls recipe, and all Pokemon will obey you. Eighth Star : Can use Jet Balls, Jet Balls recipe, and Full Restore recipe.

: Can use Jet Balls, Jet Balls recipe, and Full Restore recipe. Ninth Star : 10 Rare Candy and 20 Grit Pebble.

: 10 Rare Candy and 20 Grit Pebble. Full Star (Tenth): 20 Rare Candy and 10 Grit Rock.

Not only does achieving these Star Ranks in Pokemon Legends: Arceus require players to rank up, but they must also complete certain quests before Cyllene grants a new rank.

