Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Midterm and Final exams: How to unlock, all correct answers for each class, rewards, and more

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will allow you to take the Midterm and Final exams in the respective academies of the two games.

These exams are unlocked when certain conditions are met, and you will be able to participate in them to get a chance of obtaining some amazing rewards.

You will be able to unlock the Midterm exams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by taking three class sessions. Following this, you can participate in the Final exam, but only after you pass the other.

You will need to have successfully answered three out of five questions to pass the Midterm, while to pass the Final you will need to get four out of five right.

Today’s guide will therefore go over all the Midterm and Final questions for each of the classes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, along with each of their correct answers.

All questions and their correct answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Midterm and Final exams

Below is a list of all the classes, their questions, as well as the correct answers in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet's Midterm and Final exams:

1) Battle Studies Midterm Answers

Q) The higher a Pokemon’s Sp.Def, the less damage it takes from ____ attacks.

B) Special.

Q) Which of the following has no effect on a move’s damage?

C) The move’s name.

Q) How many trainers are on a Tera Raid Battle team?

B) Four.

Q) What is an effective method for breaking an opponent’s Tera Shield?

B) Terastallizing and attacking.

Q) What is Ms. Dendra’s favorite type?

A) Fighting.

2) Battle Studies Classes Final Answers

Q) Which cheer boosts Attack and Sp.Atk for all allies during a Tera Raid Battle?

A) Go all out!

Q) What do we call the battles that Pokemon are sent out with the R Button and do on their own?

C) Auto Battles.

Q) How should you obtain LP?

B) Exchange materials.

Q) High-level Pokemon are adjusted to what level when using Flat Rules in Link Battles?

A) Level 50.

Q) When using Normal Rules in Link Battles, you can use multiple Pokemon of the same specifies and multiples of the same held item?

A) True.

3) Biology Classes Midterm Answers

Q) What button would you use to let a Pokemon out of its ball so that it can walk with you?

Answer: B) ZR Button

Q) Combine one letter and one number below to correctly say when and where Eggs are found.

Answer: A) 2) (During picnics, In your basket).

Q) Which of the following is an effective way to warm up Eggs?

B) Walking around

Q) What will NOT make Pokemon Easier to catch?

A) Giving them a Berry

Q) What will make it easier to catch Pokemon of higher and higher levels?

C) Gym Badges

4) Biology Final Answers

Q) How many of the following four methods make it easier to catch Pokemon?

Two.

Q) True or false? You can get a new Pokemon only by catching them yourself or trading with other Trainers?

False.

Q) If a Pokemon is holding an Everstone, will using an item that induces Evolution, such as a Fire Stone, cause it to evolve?

B) No, it won’t.

Q) What is the probability of running into a Shiny Pokemon?

B) 1 in 4,000.

Q) True or false? The Pokemon known as Oricorio has three forms?

False.

5) Languages Midterm Answers

Q) Gracias, arigato, merci, and xiexie all share the same meaning. What is it?

Answer: Thank you

Q) Which of the following means “delicious”?

Answer: Délicieux

Q) Which of these phrases doesn’t belong?

Answer: Time to eat

Q) When speaking with a person, what is the first step to smooth communication?

Answer: Compliment them

Q) What is your beloved teacher’s name?

Answer: Salvatore

6) Languages Classes Final Answers

Q) Which of the following means “delicious”?

Answer 1: B) Délicieux

Q) What do these two foreign phrases mean? Ich Liebe Dich! Je t’aime!

Answer 2: B) I love you

Q) Based on what you just heard (Piggah!), what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?

Answer 3: B) Anger

Q) Based on what you just heard (Chaaa!), what emotion do you think Pikachu was expressing?

Answer 4: A) Happiness

Q) What is your beloved teacher’s name?

Answer 5: D) Salvatore

7) Art Midterm Answers

Q) What is the name of the gemstone that glows over a Pokemon’s head when it Terastallizes?

A) Tera Jewel.

Q) When the answer to question 1 is the shape of flowers, what type does it represent?

A) The Grass type.

Q) What shape are most snowflakes classified as?

B) Hexagon.

Q) Where is the eatery that allows you to change Tera Type?

C) Medali.

Q) What makes something beautiful?

D) There’s no correct answer.

8) Art Classes Final Answers

Q) What is the name of the restaurant where you can change a Pokemon’s Tera Type?

B) The Treasure Eatery.

Q) What is the name of Brassius’s signature art installation that we discussed in class?

C) Surrendering Sunflora.

Q) How many waterfalls are counted among the Ten Sights of Paldea?

A) Two.

Q) Where can you find the Million Volt Skyline?

B) Levincia

Q) The marks a Pokemon has are present when you first meet and none can be added later.

B) False.

9) Math Midterm Answers

Q) How much damage does Water Gun do when it hits a Fire-type Pokemon?

C) Double Damage

Q) How much damage does Razor Leaf do when it hits a Fire-type Pokemon

A) Half Damage

Q) If you spend 2,000 on as many 200 Poke Balls as possible, how many would you get?

C) Eleven

Q) What percent chance does a Pokemon usually have to land a Critical Hit?

B) About 4 percent

Q) How much damage does a move deal with it lands a Critical Hit?

B) One-and-a-half times as much

10) Math Classes Final Answers

Q) How many Great Balls could you purchase for $3,000 if each one costs $600?

A) Five.

Q) If a Water-type Pokemon move with a power of 100 lands a critical hit on a Grass-type Pokemon, what will the move’s power be??

B) 75.

Q) Under normal conditions, what percent chance does Stone Edge have to land a critical hit?

C) About 12 percent.

Q) If a Pokemon uses Sword Dance twice to boost its Attack by four stages, how much damage will its physical moves then do?

B) Triple Damage.

Q) If a Rock-type Pokemon whose Tera Type is Rock Terastallizes, what will the power of its Rock-type moves be multiplied by?

C) 2.

11) Home Ec Midterm Answers

Q) Which is not an effect of a picnic meal?

C) Increasing speed.

Q) Which of the following effects the kind of Meal Power received from a particular meal?

A) Fillings and condiments.

Q) Which of these Berries can restore a Pokemon’s HP?

C) Oran Berry.

Q) Leandro wanted his Pokemon to decide on its own when to use an item in battle, so he gave it an Oran Berry. This will work as he hopes.

A) True.

Q) If a move runs of out PP, it can no longer be used. If a Pokemon runs out of PP for all of its moves, it can only sit there in frustration.

B) False.

12) Home Ec Classes Final Answers

Q) Which of the following Meal Powers makes it easier to come across Shiny Pokemon?

A) Sparkling Power.

Q) Which of the following is NOT an effect of Egg Power?

B) It helps hatch strong Pokemon.

Q) What is a simple yet important tactic for increasing the effectiveness of Meal Powers?

C) Make food with others.

Q) What is the correct action to take when your adorable Pokemon become dirty?

A) Pokemon Wash.

Q) This is a question about academy rules. Should you change your uniform tops and bottoms to properly match each season?

B) It doesn’t matter.

13) History Midterm Answers

Q) What is the name of the geological formation in the center of the Paldea Region?

The Great Crater of Paldea

Q) What was long believed to rest in the depths of Area Zero?

Treasure

Q) How many years ago did the Paldean Empire begin to rule this region?

Approximately 2,000 years ago

Q) How many years ago was this academy built?

805 years ago

Q) Those seeking _____ need look no further than the oranges of Paldea

Knowledge

14) History Classes Final Answers

Q) What is the area within the Great Crater of Paldea called?

Area Zero

Q) How many years ago was this academy founded?

805 Years Ago

Q) Which of these did not appear in the Paldean fairy tale about the four treasures?

A Folding Fan

Q) Which Area Zero Expedition member wrote the record of the team’s activities?

Heath

Q) How many years ago did Professor Turo invent Tera Orbs?

10 Years Ago

Rewards for passing the Midterm and Final exams in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

After passing the Midterm exam in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you will be rewarded with five Exp. Candy S.

However, upon passing the Final, you will get, five Exp. Candy M. and an additional five Exp. Candy L for completing the whole thing.

