How to get Rare Candy in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are the latest additions to the popular franchise, and a new generation of monsters has arrived with them. The titles haven't been devoid of criticism, and have received some massive flak from many community members. Despite the flaws, the core offerings remain quite strong and give a taste of the mechanics that made the series popular in the first place.

While several new features have been added, many from the previous titles have also been retained. One is the Rare Candy, which can be found all over the map. Given its use and utility value, players shouldn't miss the scope of getting these candies in the game.

In general, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players can find these candies randomly as they are spread across the map. Game Freak has changed the system slightly, and they're harder to find this time. However, a few simple steps will allow players to spot useful resources more easily in the game.

Rare Candies are useful items in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, allow players to level up their monsters quicker

As mentioned earlier, there are no particular spots where Rare Randy can be found in a guaranteed fashion. They can spawn randomly and vary across different saves for the same person.

That said, the onus will be on the players not to miss out on these items. To ensure that, they must follow the next steps, which should have them collecting Rare Candies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in no time.

Start the game and choose a region.

There are no limitations when choosing an area. Due to the changes in their distribution, Rare Candies can be found across all the different regions of the in-game map.

The important thing to do is to roam the map as a limited portion is visible at a given time. Without observing the surroundings, it's impossible to find Rare Candies.

You will have to scout until you find a Pokeball lying on the ground. There will be a pink flame surrounding it.

Pick up the Pokeball, and it will change into a Rare Candy.

That's it as far as finding Rare Randies in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is concerned. They are highly useful when players try to level up their critters, as each candy raises the level of a Pokemon by one. This can be incredibly helpful for players as they can train their creatures without relying on battle experience.

Another useful source of Rare Candy is the Tera raid, perhaps the only sustainable source of the item. Each raid provides rare and EXP Candies as rewards, so Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players should be on the lookout for them. However, these aren't the simplest of things and can take players sometime before they can effectively win rewards.

EXP Candies are also handed out by other high-level raids in the game. Players can check the schedule in the game to be aware of their timings so they don't lose out on valuable resources. A smooth leveling-up will allow gamers to have an easier journey and reach their final goal faster.

