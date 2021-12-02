There's a new infinite Rare Candy glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl players have come across multiple cloning glitches and this time they've found one that provides an infinite amount of Rare Candy.

Rare Candy is an item in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl that trainers give to their partners to raise them up by one level. You can see why obtaining an infinite amount would be appealing.

Instead of having to clone Pokemon holding items in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, players have found a way to simply clone items by themselves. Using the 'Menu Glitch' allows for infinite use of Rare Candy and other items.

How to do the infinite Rare Candy glitch in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

First, you will need the item you want to duplicate. In this instance, that item should be a Rare Candy. You can have as many as you want, with some trainers retaining the max amount of 99 after using up all 99.

victini ⚡️ @Victini_10 so far in bdsp, you can



- clone a whole box of pkmn (w held items) so u can get infinite rare candies

- teach any pkmn any move (useful for getting egg moves)

- turn a pkmn into shiny

- walk on water & catch shaymin



You will want to start the exploit by doing the Menu Glitch with the Pokemon you want to level up with a Rare Candy. That means going to the X menu, selecting Pokemon, and checking the summary of the creature you want to level up.

When you click check summary, quickly press ZL and ZR in succession. Press B to go back and the X menu will appear over the screen that you had originally entered.

Continue to go back until just the X menu appears. Go to the Bag section at this point. Use whatever amount of Rare Candy you would like to and hit A to successfully level up the Pokemon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

SiNxRealize @SiNxRealize I finally learned how to do that menu glitch is #BrilliantDiamond and #ShiningPearl and figured out the item cloning stuff. Whenever i get a Rare Candy is my HC Nuzlocke I’m gonna take some time offline to clone a ton to make grinding easier I finally learned how to do that menu glitch is #BrilliantDiamond and #ShiningPearl and figured out the item cloning stuff. Whenever i get a Rare Candy is my HC Nuzlocke I’m gonna take some time offline to clone a ton to make grinding easier

After the new stats show up to the side, hit X again to bring up the menu. Press R and save the game. Reset your copy of Pokemon Brilliant Diamond or Shining Pearl.

When you get back into the game, you will see that the Pokemon is at the level you raised it to, but the amount of Rare Candy in your inventory will not have changed.

A visual showcase of this exploit was uploaded to YouTube by BLAINES. He goes through how to activate the Menu Glitch and using it for an infinite amount of Rare Candy in the game. Readers can check out his YouTube video above.

