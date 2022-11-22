Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to get Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot

Generation 9 of the Pokemon series has finally been introduced to the world with the release of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Like previous generations, the newest titles in the series introduce trainers to a multitude of new Pokemon spanning all types.

There are numerous Pokemon mouse types in the franchise, with Pikachu being one of the most prominent ones. Scarlet and Violet have brought forth Pawmi, the latest in the lineup of cute electric mice.

Where to find Pawmi in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pawmi can be found pretty early in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Though it is listed as an uncommon Pokemon, players will be able to see it in the South Province, in Areas One, Three, and Five, as well as in Los Platos.

To catch this little critter, trainers should first approach it. They can either throw their Pokemon at it to start the battle with the ZR button or walk to it to start the fight.

Players can use a couple of attacks to weaken Pawmi before throwing a Pokeball at it. With any luck, they will snag it right up on the first toss. If not, they can simply try again.

With Pawmi successfully in one's party, it's time to start the training required to help it reach its maximum potential. This electric mouse has two evolutions to go through, so trainers will have their work cut out for them.

Evolving Pawmi into Pawmo in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Leveling up Pawmi is fairly straightforward in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Like many other Pokemon, Pawmi simply needs to reach a high enough level to evolve.

For the Pawmo evolution, players need to reach level 16 with their Pawmi. This can be done in a few different ways.

First, trainers can manually battle other Pokemon or trainers using their Pawmi to gain EXP. Second, they can keep their Pawmi on auto-battle, using the R button to have it gain some XP.

Another way to level Pawmi is to simply have it in one's party, as winning a match with the EXP share will net the creature some experience after every fight.

Lastly, trainers can always feed Pawmi some EXP candy or a Rare Candy to level it instantly. Once it hits level 16, it's time to evolve into Pawmo.

Evolving Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The method of evolving Pawmo into Pawmot is not as straightforward as simply leveling the former to a certain level.

Instead, trainers must use the auto-battle feature to release Pawmo from its Pokeball and allow it to walk alongside them for 1000 steps. Once Pawmo has reached the 1000-step threshold, it will evolve as soon as it reaches the next level.

Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot are great additions to any team

With so many creatures to choose from, finding the right team in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet can be challenging.

However, Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot are great choices due to their dual typing of Electric and Fighting. They can help trainers take down any foes with ease and allow them to keep a balanced and powerful party in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Poll : 0 votes