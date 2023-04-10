5 Pokemon Unite licenses that need a buff (April 2023)

Pokemon Unite's roster is growing in size every month, and there are plenty of new Unite Licenses for trainers to enjoy. However, as the game's roster grows, some Pokemon naturally fall to the wayside in the meta.

In every MOBA game, including Pokemon Unite, some characters are more popular and powerful than others. However, there are a few Unite Licenses in the game that could benefit from some changes to their kits to make them more viable in the current meta. These Pokemon have not received buffs for some time and are often overlooked by players.

The Pocket Monsters that need buffs in Pokemon Unite are varied, but players agree that certain creatures need a little more help than others.

Five Unite Licenses that require buffs in Pokemon Unite

1) Garchomp

Garchomp has long been a favorite in the Pokemon franchise and that popularity has carried over into Pokemon Unite. Although it's still a serviceable license when built correctly, Garchomp isn't exactly the powerhouse jungler it was in the game's early days.

It did receive a buff to its Dragon Claw move back in October 2022 along with a buff to its Attack stat, but Garchomp could use more help. Its mobility in particular could use some work, at least to bring it up to a comparable level of other All-Rounders in its role grouping.

With just a few tweaks, Garchomp can be a much more effective jungler and ganker in Pokemon Unite battles.

2) Zeraora

Another proficient jungler in Pokemon Unite who has fallen on hard times, Zeraora was a very impressive Speedster post-launch. However, Zeraora's improvements haven't kept pace with the likes of Absol and Gengar. Meanwhile, the addition of new Speedsters like Dodrio and Zoroark has led to Zeraora being played primarily by fans who love it unconditionally. It's possible to be successful with this Pocket Monster, but it has a particularly glaring issue.

Zeraora operates heavily on momentum, and it takes a long time in each match to scale its damage and learn its moves. Furthermore, if an opponent manages to pile on Zeraora early, it may not get the experience it needs to reach its maximum potential. While this can technically be true for any creature in Pokemon Unite, Zeraora could use a little help with how quickly it gains stats and learns new moves.

3) Crustle

TiMi Studios has focused somewhat regularly on Defenders lately in Pokemon Unite by adding Goodra, and Lapras will also arrive on April 13, 2023. However, Crustle hasn't seen much attention since October 2022.

A Pokemon that was once a reliable tank in the meta has been forced by many players to be built more like a bruiser than a true damage mitigator. While it can deal damage, its primary role as a Defender is to withstand attacks and protect its allies. Currently, it falls short in that regard and struggles to keep up with other tanky Pokemon.

Crustle won't require too much work to be made viable in the current meta. If the developers improve its cooldowns and ability to enact crowd control with slows, then it will be back in the spotlight before long. Additionally, giving it some help with its Defense stat would also be a big boost to its tanking abilities.

4) Cramorant

When it was initially released, Pokemon Unite players had to deeply respect Cramorant's high damage output and exceptional attack range. While it can still certainly deal plenty of damage from a distance, the advent of many other high burst damage dealers has made Cramorant incredibly fragile, even among its fellow Attackers. As a result, trainers have had to compensate by improving Cramorant's mobility with their build choice to keep it out of trouble.

Although Cramorant doesn't necessarily need to be a tank, giving it a bit more survivability would definitely help its performance.

5) Duraludon

Plenty of Pokemon Unite fans still believe in what Duraludon brings to the table, but it has fallen heavily out of favor since March 2022, partly due to last December's nerfs that reduced its damage output and increased its cooldowns. Furthermore, the nerfs reduced the shield effect that Duraludon receives from Revolving Ruin and also weakened its slow effect. Toss in the fact that this Pokemon doesn't have a great charging time on Revolving Ruin, and it has to be played very well to perform in its Attacker role.

Given the current state of Duraludon in Pokemon Unite, gearing it with some extra damage output or improved crowd control would certainly be a start towards making it more competitive. However, there is much more work to be done afterward as well.

