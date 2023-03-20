5 common mistakes that beginners make in Pokemon Unite

There is a lot to love about Pokemon Unite. The game is free to play, available on consoles as well as mobile, is much easier to learn than other MOBAs, and much more. While it is much easier to learn compared to other offerings in the same genre, there is still a significant learning curve to the experience.

With so many characters having their fair share of optimal match-ups, preferred paths, items, and abilities, the game has a fair amount of depth to it. As such, players who are looking to hop into the ranked mode should take the time to familiarize themselves with the finer mechanics present in the title.

So, what are some of the most common mistakes that new players make in Pokemon Unite and how can they be corrected?

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's views.

How to improve at Pokemon Unite: 5 common mistakes and how to fix them

1) Seperating jungle and paths

Zacian is the best jungler in Pokemon Unite as of writing (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The jungle is a common area in most mainstream MOBAs and is filled with tons of neutral camps that spawn wild creatures for players to take down for resources. In the case of Pokemon Unite, taking down these camps give Aeos energy as well as some giving some helpful buffs, which are crucial for early-game scalers like Garchomp.

However, these camps often get stolen by players on their way to the path of their choice, putting their jungler terribly behind. Gamers in paths should stick to taking the wild Pokemon that spawn on the outer edge as well as in it like Audino, Vespiquen, and Altaria. The wild Pokemon that spawn towards the center of the map are for junglers, players who patrol in the central area.

2) Knowing your role

Snorlax is Pokemon Unite's most notorious defender (Image via The Pokemon Company)

In the first couple of matches, it can seem very easy to just throw yourself into the game and head wherever you want. While this can fly in casual lobbies, things get a bit more specific and coordinated in ranked matches. With a lot of characters having optimal areas to play in, it can be a bit overwhelming to remember where every pick goes at first.

Thankfully, there is an easy way to remember who goes where. Speedsters are most commonly used in the center area, or Jungle as it is referred to. Attackers and defenders are often put in the top lane as these are picks with defined stats, strengths, and weaknesses, which makes them more suited for fighting early. All-rounders and supports are left to help one another in the bottom path.

3) Upgrade your items

The Rocky Helmet as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

As one of the most controversial aspects of the game, players will need to upgrade their items if they wish to stand a chance in competitive play. This factor in Pokemon Unite was considered highly pay-to-win at the game's launch and still leaves a sour taste in players' mouths to this day. Nevertheless, items are a very important part of a character's kit.

There is a certain currency that players can use to upgrade items, which can be purchased from the in-game shop. This has led to many players claiming that this feature makes the title pay-to-win. However, they can earn this currency by playing Pokemon Unite regularly, and they do not take long to grind up.

4) Know your character

Official artwork for Pokemon UNITE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

There are tons of great places to practice new characters. The Quick Match and Practice Mode are two excellent choices for players looking to expand their game knowledge. However, taking a new character that one just bought without playing prior into a ranked queue is a great way to lose an important game and end up with four angry teammates.

Always make sure that you are confident with the character you intend to play as well as with your teammate, in case they choose it first before queuing up for a ranked game. A couple of good games in Quick Match should give enough confidence for a ranked lobby.

5) Prioritize goals

Official artwork for Pokemon UNITE (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Scoring goals is how players win games. At the very core loop, they need to collect Aeos energy, deposit it in the goal hoops of the enemy team, before depositing all of the remaining energy just outside their spawn point. As such, it can be gathered that scoring points is the key to victory.

While fighting is important, try to avoid it if it is not necessary. If enemies are not in your path, take down wild Pokemon to gather energy to score as many points as possible before they show up.

Poll : 0 votes