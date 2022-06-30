Pokemon Unite Public Test server: How to apply, start date, regions, and more

A Public Test server is an excellent addition to any live service game, and it was recently announced that Pokemon Unite is getting one.

Public Test servers are utilized by various developers for upcoming updates to their titles, like Riot with Valorant. On the server, registered players can check them out and report any bugs or glitches before the update comes online worldwide. Now, Unite players will also have a similar opportunity.

C9 Cris @CrisHeroes Pokemon Unite now has officially launched a public Test Server for mobile

all infos in the video below Pokemon Unite now has officially launched a public Test Server for mobileall infos in the video below https://t.co/2T9YCVXfa9

Pokemon Unite is a free-to-play multiplayer online battle arena available for Android, iOS, and Switch. Developed by TiMi Studio Group and published by The Pokemon Company, the game has been an immensely popular title, with legions of players thronging the servers.

A look at the newly launched Pokemon Unite Public Test server

The Public Test server for the game will allow players to test out unreleased content that may be added later on. Their feedback will allow developers to iron out any bugs or glitches before a global update. To play on the designated server, players must follow the steps mentioned below:

Go to the following website: Pokemon Unite Public Test server

Click on the download option to get the APK file and install it on the device.

There are a few disclaimers. The app is only available on Android devices for users aged 16 or above and living in the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, or India.

The app has been officially described as being for testing purposes. It "aims to gather data for balance changes and bug fixes, which will be utilized in future updates." Those who participate and complete the survey will be given a code that they can redeem for items in Pokemon Unite.

The developers have warned players that they are not guaranteed a comfortable gaming experience since it is a Public Test server. The game data may be deleted without notice, and sudden emergency maintenance may occur. Players must also remember that the game data and progress on the test server are different from the actual game itself.

The Public Test begins on June 30 for players from the aforementioned regions with Android devices. Players from other regions or on other platforms will have to wait and hope that the developers decide to include them in the near future.

Star Guardian Eevee @ElChicoEevee Pokémon UNITE Datamine Leaks



Glaceon - Attacker

Short Distance

Medium Difficulty

Special Attacker



Buzzwole - All-Rounder

Melee

Medium Difficulty

Physical Attacker Pokémon UNITE Datamine LeaksGlaceon - AttackerShort DistanceMedium DifficultySpecial AttackerBuzzwole - All-RounderMeleeMedium DifficultyPhysical Attacker

According to Upcomer, data mine leaks showed that players would likely be able to test out new additions, including Glaceon and Buzzwole. The former will be an attacker with the characteristics of short distance, medium difficulty, and special attacker. The latter will be an all-rounder with melee, medium difficulty, and physical attacker.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far