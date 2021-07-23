The best build for Garchomp in Pokemon Unite

Now that Pokemon Unite has finally been released for the Nintendo Switch, players of the new game are curious what the best build for Garchomp is.

Garchomp is a beast of a Pokemon in all of the franchise's titles, including Pokemon Unite. As a dual Ground/Dragon-type Pokemon, however, Garchomp's best build will depend on which of these types a player wishes to take advantage of.

This article is a Pokemon Unite player's go-to guide on the best builds for Garchomp.

Garchomp can be used as a Ground or Dragon-type attacker in Pokemon Unite

Garchomp will begin each Pokemon Unite game as its first evolution, Gible. As Gible, a player's move options are limited to Sand Attack and Bulldoze. Players should opt to use Bulldoze, as it is the only one that inflicts damage.

Once a player evolves into Gabite (Garchomp's second evolution), they can choose between Dig or Dragon Rush. The best choice here is Dragon Rush, as the attack not only inflicts damage but also pushes an opponent in any direction the player chooses.

When a player's Gabite reaches level 8, they can also pick between the moves Earthquake and Dragon Claw. Now they have to decide if they want to take advantage of the Pokemon's Ground or Dragon typing.

Using Garchomp as a Ground-type with Dig and Earthquake can easily wreak as much havoc in Pokemon Unite as a player who opts for the Dragon Rush/Dragon Claw combination.

Finally, upon evolving Gabite into Garchomp, a Pokemon Unite player unlocks the attack Livid Outrage, which absolutely destroys opponents, though at the cost of Grachomp becoming temporarily stunned.

Best Items for Garchomp in Pokemon Unite

As for the best items, the following are all solid choices for Garchomp to use in Pokemon Unite:

Rocky Helmet - upon taking damage, deals a fraction of the damage to nearby enemies

Leftovers - when not actively fighting, replenishes 1% HP every second

Muscle Band - when basic attacks hit, damage is increased by 2% of the enemy Pokemon's remaining HP

When it comes to what battle item to give Garchomp, players would be wise to take along a Potion. Having that lifesaving HP replenisher is always going to come in handy.

Garchomp is not particularly speedy in Pokemon Unite, but the Pocket Monster does make for an excellent one-on-one attacker. As long as a player has leveled up Garchomp a bit, they will almost always come out on top when they fight a singular enemy.

