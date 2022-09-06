Pokemon Unite guide: 5 best attacking licenses for players to pick

The attacker role in Pokemon Unite is a bit tricky, albeit the fact that every other person wants to play it. Attackers have incredible damage potential, making them ideal for getting the kills and wrecking the enemy.

However, it's not as easy as it sounds, as attackers also have weaknesses, making them quite challenging to handle.

Almost all the attackers in Pokemon Unite have a minimal health pool, their main weakness. They have to be smart while picking on an enemy as they won't survive upon getting caught.

Players have the highest number of options in the game regarding attackers, which makes it essential to pick the correct one. The high number of options also means that not all are equally good, and some are better in the current in-game meta.

While playing the five names mentioned below might not guarantee success, they still have an advantage over the rest.

Five amazing attackers in Pokemon Unite that everyone should play in September meta

5) Alolan Ninetales

Since its introduction to Pokemon Unite, Alolan Ninetales has been in a strange place. The kitset is built more like a supporter than an attacker due to the crowd control ability it possesses.

The biggest issue the Pokemon had was the relative lack of mobility, which has always caused a hindrance. However, a buff it received to its mobility has allowed Alolan Ninetales to move up on the tier list.

Typically, users can expect a healthy blend of crowd control support and damage when they play with Alolan Ninetales. Its Aurora Veil effect also buffs up its allies and their powers, making it an excellent pick in prebuilt squads.

While it becomes a bit harder in the solo queue, Alolan Ninetales is still a safe pick.

4) Cinderance

Cinderance is arguably the best sniper in Pokemon Unite, and it doesn't give up in other areas to use its strength. The Pokemon enjoys a more fantastic range of attacks than other monsters in the same role.

It also has excellent mobility as part of its kitset, so it doesn't trade off damage like Duraludon. Cinderance has been pretty substantial since its release and has continued to do so.

However, it's not all rosy with Cinderance, as there's a definite weakness that can be problematic for some. It depends a lot on its evolution to scale up in power, and this is a mistake many players make.

The best strategy to follow with Cinderance is to evolve as quickly as possible, and the only focus early in the game should be to farm.

3) Greninja

There are several contenders for this spot, as Venosaur and Glaceon are excellent choices for attackers. Both do significant damage, but Greninja is one option that ranks slightly ahead of them.

Like the two other names, Greninja has excellent damage potential. Additionally, its moves have a sense of uniqueness that's not common in Pokemon Unite.

Greninja can effectively create multiple copies of itself with Double Team and create a great synergy with Smokescreen. Illusions are also damaging, so they can be critical at certain moments.

Greninja's burst potential is awe-inspiring, and it's a great choice in the right hands. One thing to remember about Greninja is its squishiness.

2) Mew

Mew became the first playable Legendary Pokemon earlier on September 2 once the maintenance was over. Users can now participate in an event to acquire Mew's license at no cost.

Doing so makes it even more critical, considering how good Mew is. While the Legendary Pokemon is tricky to master, it has incredible potential and could dominate the battlegrounds for a long time.

Thanks to the Move Reset mechanics, gamers can use Mew differently based on the game situation. It is something no other Pokemon can do in the game, making Mew unique.

The moves also work well with each other, which makes the damage potential even higher. Mew also enjoys decent mobility, and the only difficulty seems to be the learning curve one can associate with the monster.

1) Pikachu

Technically, Mew may outdo Pikachu in terms of damage and versatility. However, the flagbearer of the Pokemon brand has been a fantastic addition since Pokemon Unite was launched.

Users quickly realized that Pikachu is not only readily available but also amazingly powerful. Firstly, it doesn't evolve in the game, so there's no question of scaling up in power.

Pikachu's moves in Pokemon Unite have an incredible amount of damage and also promote different playstyles. Players can turn it into an AOE damage dealer, or they can go for a physical style with Volt Tackle.

Pikachu's ultimate is deadly and can completely turn the tides of a team battle. All of this makes the yellow Pokemon an excellent pick, and unlike Mew, the learning curve is relatively more straightforward.

