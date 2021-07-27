The best build for Greninja in Pokemon Unite

Greninja is a strong option in Pokemon Unite that is just as offensively effective as its main series counterpart.

The game classifies Greninja as an Attacker, but it has enough speed to rival the speedsters in the game. This Water-type Pokemon excels at using quick moves from a safe distance while leveling up. This is also helpful when players gain access to its more powerful tools.

This is a great Pokemon to use for players who just want to obliterate opponents and apply offensive pressure. Here is the best build for the Generation VI starter.

How to turn this Water-type Pokemon into an offensive powerhouse

The ideal move for Greninja in the early stages of the game should be Bubble. Choosing Substitute will really cripple Greninja’s capabilities to start a match. Farming those early enemies is going to help Froakie get to Frogdalier and Greninja quickly.

Bubble, on the other hand, is a decent ranged attack that can lower speed as well as inflict damage.

For Level five, Greninja will want to run Surf. Even though both Surf and Water Shuriken heal HP, the former is a more consistent option. If this move kills, its cooldown time resets.

This allows Greninja to sneak away and find a safe space to avoid enemy fire. Water Shuriken isn’t bad by any means, it’s just that Surf is slightly more beneficial.

Once it gets to level seven, Greninja prefers to run Smokescreen over Double Team. The gimmick behind Double Team isn’t really useful since players can tell which Greninja is the real one. Smokescreen offers much more utility, and Greninja can make good use of the invisibility with its quickness.

Finally, the Waterburst Shuriken move at level nine is capable of inflicting huge damage. Regardless of the cooldown time, it’s always nice to be able to nuke a tanky enemy. This can be used to clear out big foes who would otherwise annoy teammates.

As for items, Greninja makes good use of the Muscle Band, which offers a simple damage boost. The pokemon also appreciates the passive recovery that Shell Bell provides.

Finally, the Float Stone is going to heavily boost Greninja’s speed to the point where it can keep pace with other Pokemon like Zeraora.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul